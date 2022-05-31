School leaders make major decisions for the Big Ten. Here's who helps newcomers get prepared

The consequential issues that will land on incoming UW-Madison chancellor Jennifer Mnookin’s desk when she takes over in August involve more than academics.

She also will join an athletics body that makes decisions involving hundreds of millions of dollars at a time when the future of college sports is being shaped.

The chancellor role puts Mnookin on the Big Ten Conference’s influential Council of Presidents and Chancellors, which has the final say over many of the league’s business decisions.

Mnookin, who’s joining UW after six years as dean of the UCLA law school, won’t go into those meeting rooms unprepared, people in athletics and administration around the Big Ten said.

Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren and members of his senior leadership team help facilitate the introduction of new university leaders to the group, the conference said in a statement in response to questions.

They “work with all new COP/C members to ensure a smooth transition into the conference,” the statement said. “The conference is excited to work with chancellor-designee Jennifer Mnookin and looks forward to her leadership at the University of Wisconsin–Madison.”

The sessions can include in-person and virtual briefings on the inner workings of Big Ten and NCAA sports.

The Council of Presidents and Chancellors has two standing annual meetings in addition to other virtual conferences. One of the in-person sessions is scheduled to coincide with the football championship game in December and the other is June.

This year’s June meeting is scheduled between departing chancellor Rebecca Blank’s end-of-May finish at UW and Mnookin’s Aug. 4 start. Blank, who’s becoming president at Northwestern, will continue to act on behalf of UW at the June meeting, a UW spokesperson said.

One topic that will be on the agenda either at that meeting or another soon is the next round of lucrative media rights deals for the conference. Sports Business Journal reported that the agreements that will go into effect in 2023 could be worth $1 billion per season.

Existing contracts with Fox and ESPN are part of what provide the UW athletic department with more than $50 million a year in Big Ten media rights. Some of the money gets directed to campus operations.

The COP/C has final approval of those agreements. It also sets the Big Ten budget and hires the commissioner.

The group of university leaders in 2020 made the call on canceling the football season amid the COVID-19 pandemic, then reinstating a delayed, scaled-back schedule with medical testing after it faced scrutiny.

Blank became the chair of the COP/C last year and will continue that two-year term at Northwestern. She also came to UW without any athletics-related entries on her resume but became a member of the NCAA’s Board of Governors in 2020 after testifying for the association in an antitrust lawsuit two years earlier.

Mnookin’s law background could prove to be valuable in discussions about the future of college sports. The NCAA faces the potential for lawsuits related to restrictions on payments to players.

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 2021 that the NCAA can’t restrict education-related benefits, and justices questioned limits on pay-for-play.

Mnookin will join the Big Ten council while the impacts of name, image and likeness rights and one-time transfers are being studied. The future of the NCAA itself is up for discussion as major conferences such as the Big Ten gain more influence.

A UW spokesperson said athletics are a topic that Mnookin and Blank will talk about during meetings this summer. There’s also a “desire for partnership” between Mnookin and the athletic department, assistant vice chancellor of university communications John Lucas said.

Athletic director Chris McIntosh is expected to give Mnookin briefings about the sports program before she takes over.

McIntosh said during the search for a new chancellor that he wanted to see the selection be “the person who can lead this institution into the future during dynamic times.”

“And when I say that, I’m not saying it’s limited to just college athletics, just for higher ed in general,” he said.

The athletic department didn’t have an official say in the search — none of its employees was part of a 19-member search and screen committee — but it’ll have a role in getting Mnookin up to speed.

