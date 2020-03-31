SAAC reps make recommendations to NCAA on COVID-19 eligibility relief

A group of 60 Student-Athlete Advisory Committee representatives from Autonomy Conferences released a letter with recommendations to the NCAA Division I Council regarding its vote on eligibility relief for players affected by COVID-19 shutdowns.

The letter — which includes signatures from University of Wisconsin women’s golfer Tess Hackworthy, the school’s SAAC president, and women’s rower Eden Rane — outlines three requests regarding financial and eligibility relief.

The NCAA Division I Council is scheduled to vote on eligibility relief Monday afternoon.

“We are aware that eligibility relief presents extreme challenges for universities and the NCAA. Our job is to stand up for what we believe is right and fair for athletes,” the letter states.

The group is requesting “immediate support” for housing and food for student-athletes. With many campuses shut down during the pandemic, access to food is an issue the group wants member institutions to remedy. It suggests more awareness and access to the Student Assistance Fund, which is intended to assist in covering student-athletes’ non-athletics-related costs while attending an institution.