9-run first inning carries Badgers softball team to 15-2 rout of Southern Utah

TEMPE, Ariz. — Fiona Girardot hit a two-run home run and drove in a third run with a sacrifice fly — all during a nine-run first inning — and the University of Wisconsin softball team posted a 15-2 rout of Southern Utah on Friday at the Sun Devil Classic.

Taylor Johnson also homered, while Jordan Little and Tyra Turner each drove in two runs for the Badgers.

UW starter Haley Hestekin (2-3) threw three shutout innings against the Thunderbirds (1-10).

• Girardot went 2-for-3 with a home run as the Badgers (9-7) fell to host Arizona State 3-1 in the nightcap.

