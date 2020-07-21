Rick Lawinger, Badgers' first NCAA wrestling champion, dies

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Rick Lawinger, who was the first University of Wisconsin wrestler to win an NCAA championship and then became a respected high school coach, died Tuesday. He was 67.

Lawinger recently suffered complications from heart surgery, his friend and former Badgers coach Duane Kleven said.

A member of both the UW Athletics Hall of Fame and the Wisconsin Wrestling Coaches Association Hall of Fame, Lawinger followed his competitive wrestling career by coaching at River Valley High School from 1974 to 1980.

He came to UW with the goal of becoming the wrestling program's first national champion, said Kleven, who tried to recruit Lawinger to UW-Oshkosh but then coached him with the Badgers after taking over for late coach George Martin.

Lawinger was the national runner-up at 150 pounds in 1972-73, then dropped down to 142 pounds for his senior season. He defeated Steve Randall of Oklahoma State for the 1974 NCAA championship, completing a 39-1 campaign.

"He was very focused on what he came for," Kleven said. "Everything was pointed to that."

A Big Ten Conference champion in both his junior and senior seasons, Lawinger was a three-time team MVP and ranks fourth in UW history with an .882 career winning percentage (130-17-1).

What you need to know about the Wisconsin Badgers 2019 football season Review the University of Wisconsin 2019 football season, with players to watch and Big 10 stats comparison. Test your Badgers knowledge with the jersey number quiz!