Resilient UW women's soccer team readies for Big Ten semifinal

The ability to pivot at particular points during the 2020-21 season has given the University of Wisconsin women’s soccer team the capability to adapt through the COVID-19 pandemic.

So it wasn’t a big deal when officials changed the Badgers’ Big Ten Conference tournament semifinal against Rutgers to a late time slot in University Park, Pennsylvania. Penn State (10-1-1) plays Iowa (4-8-1) in Thursday's first semifinal at 4 p.m., and UW (6-3-3) faces the No. 22 Scarlet Knights (6-2-3) at 6:30 p.m..

The semifinal winners will compete for the tournament title at 11 a.m. Sunday. The semis and championship will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network. The tournament champion receives an automatic berth to the 48-team NCAA tournament, which begins April 27 at several sites in North Carolina.

UW senior forward Cammie Murtha and senior goalkeeper Jordyn Bloomer said coach Paula Wilkins’ guidance has been a positive influence, despite a plethora of changes.

Bloomer and Murtha said the UW coaching staff’s emphasis to decreasing contact with people and adhering to safety protocols has been reassuring during the pandemic.