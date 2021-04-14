Resilient UW women's soccer team readies for Big Ten semifinal

The ability to pivot at particular points during the 2020-21 season has given the University of Wisconsin women’s soccer team the capability to adapt through the COVID-19 pandemic.
So it wasn’t a big deal when officials changed the Badgers’ Big Ten Conference tournament semifinal against Rutgers to a late time slot in University Park, Pennsylvania. Penn State (10-1-1) plays Iowa (4-8-1) in Thursday's first semifinal at 4 p.m., and UW (6-3-3) faces the No. 22 Scarlet Knights (6-2-3) at 6:30 p.m..
The semifinal winners will compete for the tournament title at 11 a.m. Sunday. The semis and championship will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network. The tournament champion receives an automatic berth to the 48-team NCAA tournament, which begins April 27 at several sites in North Carolina.
UW senior forward Cammie Murtha and senior goalkeeper Jordyn Bloomer said coach Paula Wilkins’ guidance has been a positive influence, despite a plethora of changes.
Bloomer and Murtha said the UW coaching staff’s emphasis to decreasing contact with people and adhering to safety protocols has been reassuring during the pandemic.
“Our coach since COVID has been (ingraining) in our minds to ‘be ready to pivot,’ basically saying nothing is guaranteed,” said Murtha, who has started all 12 games and is the team’s second-leading scorer with two goals and three assists.
Many developments have cropped up for UW, which seeks its fifth straight NCAA bid.
The Badgers held their preseason camp in August, the Big Ten switched the season from fall to spring and eliminated non-league competition for teams. The league finalized the schedule in January, one month before play began.
The Badgers trekked to Rockford, Illinois, on three Monday mornings to play matches on indoor turf fields.
The team flew to Lincoln, Nebraska, played the Cornhuskers, and flew home to Madison on the same day. The scoreless match between the teams was held in early March.
Midfielder Victoria Pickett, the Big Ten’s freshman of the year in 2015, departed UW to play professional soccer. Pickett was picked at No. 15 in the National Women’s Soccer League draft by Kansas City in January. Pickett, also a 2018 first team All-American, took a medical redshirt in 2019.
The Badgers are fresh off a thrilling finish four days ago in their quarterfinal. Murtha scored a second-half goal to even things at 1 in the match against Northwestern before UW prevailed 4-2 in penalty kicks. The game marked the first time this season the team faced a first-half deficit.
Wilkins said the Badgers lost leadership with the delay between fall conditioning and the spring schedule. A competitive edge emerged in the quarterfinal.
“They work hard, they fight, and I think they re-found that in the Northwestern game,” she said.
Wilkins, in her 14th season at UW, said the Badgers have ratcheted up their mentality to “win their moments” with tracking, sprinting harder and throwing bodies in front of a plays.
Under Wilkins, Wisconsin has earned one league championship (in 2014), three Big Ten titles and seven NCAA tournament bids.
A critical player with the Badgers’ postseason plans is Bloomer, a redshirt senior. Bloomer has posted seven shutouts this season, and allowed eight goals in 12 games. The Hartland native has a .632 goals-against-average in 1,140 minutes played this year.
Bloomer earned first team All-American and Big Ten goalkeeper of the year accolades.
She said the Badgers feed off Wilkins’ intensity, particularly during home games at McClimmon Soccer Complex.
“She likes to bang on the benches,” Bloomer said of Wilkins, who earned her seventh Big Ten coach of the year honor in 2019.
“Sometimes she starts slamming on the bench coverings and yelling; but she is trying to hype up the good work we’re doing. It’s a lot of positive energy.”
Wilkins said the Badgers’ confidence in the last few matches has occurred because of their determination with offensive opportunities in the final third — with building play and executing in the opponents’ defensive third of the field — in search of a goal.
“I think they’re taking an extra pass or an extra touch, doing something a little bit different that’s made things a little bit better,” Wilkins said.
An at-large berth in the NCAA tournament isn’t necessarily guaranteed if the Badgers fail to secure an automatic spot this weekend. They secured at-large bids in 2017, 2018 and 2019, and bowed out in NCAA Sweet 16 matches in 2018 and 2019.
The NCAA tournament bracket will be announced on Monday.
Wilkins said she’s extremely proud of the Badgers, who persevered through an unorthodox season.
“They appreciated the opportunity that they got to play and do many things during the crisis,” she said. “This group has been very resilient and grateful for a lot of stuff that they’ve gotten."