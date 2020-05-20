Report: NCAA sets course for return of voluntary workouts in football, basketball

Forward Dane set a course for progression through phases of loosening restrictions designed to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. Decisions on advancing to the next phase are based on metrics related to test results, crisis care, contact tracing and more.

Gym and recreational facilities have been closed until the county reaches Phase 1, no sooner than Tuesday. Capacities are limited on a sliding scale through the phases, with further restrictions on areas where contact sports take place.

The plan also includes limits on the number of people at mass gatherings, starting at 10 for indoor events and 25 for outdoor events in the first phase. Any events beyond the Phase 3 limits of 100 people indoors or 250 outdoors are on hold by the public health agency's order until widespread protections from COVID-19, including a vaccine, are available.

"UW Athletics is aware of the planning phases incorporated into the Forward Dane plan from Public Health Madison and Dane County as it relates to gatherings," Lucas said. "UW-Madison participates in an ongoing partnership with local and state health authorities. Currently, the Big Ten Conference is evaluating plans for a return to competition, with the health and safety of student-athletes and spectators as its most important consideration."

What you need to know about the Wisconsin Badgers 2019 football season Review the University of Wisconsin 2019 football season, with players to watch and Big 10 stats comparison. Test your Badgers knowledge with the jersey number quiz!