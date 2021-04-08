 Skip to main content
Red Zone podcast: How will UW replace Barry Alvarez? Plus, spring football in full swing
State Journal beat reporters Colten Bartholomew and Jim Polzin get together over Zoom and discuss Barry Alvarez’s retirement ceremony, the search for the Badgers’ next AD and UW’s spring football practices.

Submit questions on Twitter (@cbartwsj) or via email cbartholomew@madison.com.

You can subscribe to the Red Zone podcast on iTunesSpotifyGoogle Podcasts, and Stitcher.

