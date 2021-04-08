Red Zone podcast: How will UW replace Barry Alvarez? Plus, spring football in full swing

State Journal beat reporters Colten Bartholomew and Jim Polzin get together over Zoom and discuss Barry Alvarez’s retirement ceremony, the search for the Badgers’ next AD and UW’s spring football practices.
Submit questions on Twitter (@cbartwsj) or via email cbartholomew@madison.com.
You can subscribe to the Red Zone podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and Stitcher.
Tags
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.
Colten Bartholomew | Wisconsin State Journal
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today