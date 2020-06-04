You are the owner of this article.
Red Zone podcast: Badgers recruiting, Power 5 lobbying and remembering Rob Andringa
State Journal beat reporters Colten Bartholomew and Todd Milewski break down the news around Badgers sports. 

They start with the UW football team's recruiting and the impact 2021 OLB Darryl Peterson could make, then discuss the Power 5 conferences' letter to Congress about name, image and likeness legislation. They also discuss the racism former Badger K'Andre Miller spoke out against, and the passing of Badger hockey legend and broadcaster Rob Andringa

You can submit listener questions to cbartholomew@madison.com.

You can subscribe to the Red Zone podcast on iTunesSpotifyGoogle Podcasts, and Stitcher.

