Range of emotions for Badgers players whose fall seasons are on hold

Klancnik wants to keep practicing.

"As much as it sucks that we don't get to play and kick the ball with other teams, it's still our stress reliever, it's our passion," he said. "So any time that we get to play, even if it's just against each other, we'll take what we can get."

Douglas said she's planning on staying for the full school year.

"I want a senior season, absolutely," she said. "I felt like I had a bit of one last year. But I'm a competitor. I love to play. I think it'll be a hard decision for me, but I want to say absolutely I'll stick with it."

On social media, some Big Ten athletes wrote that they wanted to play through the pandemic, saying that health risks could be minimized.

Klancnik was conflicted.

"As a competitor and an athlete, I look forward to playing Michigan or Maryland on a Friday night at home," he said. "But thinking about it, too, as soon as another 40,000 students come back, it's probably not in our best interest to play.