Range of emotions for Badgers players whose fall seasons are on hold

The emotions exposed by a consequential day for members of University of Wisconsin teams whose fall seasons were wiped out touched all parts of the spectrum.
The official word Tuesday afternoon that the season was on hold with a possibility of a spring resumption "hit like a train," women's soccer defender Grace Douglas said, no matter how much players prepared for it.
Men's soccer defender Zach Klancnik looked around at teammates during a meeting to discuss the shutdown and found disappointment in their faces.
"I don't really know what to say," he said. "It's an awkward time."
There were still moments of joy and appreciation and hints of optimism on a day of harsh finality that also unveiled a healthy list of issues needing to be resolved.
The Badgers women's soccer team started Tuesday with a 9 a.m. practice that had cathartic overtones, said Douglas, a Cross Plains native who's starting her fifth year at UW.
"It was like nobody wanted to talk about something that seemed so inevitable," she said. "But we had a great time out there."
The day ended with Badgers players wearing the 2019 Big Ten championship rings that they received hours after their 2020 season was shelved as part of the conference's decision amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The team chose large rings with diamonds and a red Motion W on the front, framed by the words "Big Ten Champions."
"I don't know if it could have made it a semblance of better, but that did, frankly," Douglas said.
The men's soccer team had a 4 p.m. practice scheduled, two hours after the season postponement became official. After the team talked and warmed up, coach John Trask sent players into games of soccer tennis, where they juggle the ball back and forth.
For a while at least, they could get their minds off of the news and the unknowns that face them.
"It made me a little sad," Klancnik said. "It's bittersweet that we get something on the field and we're still here and we're still all with each other. But obviously we're not getting all hyped up, ready for our first preseason game in a week or two like normal."
Some Badgers cross country athletes have had parts of a full season impacted by the coronavirus. The NCAA indoor meet was mixed at the last minute in March, followed by the cancellation of the spring outdoor track season.
UW director of track and field and cross country Mick Byrne said in a statement he's "heartbroken for our student-athletes who have lost so much this year."
He said a period of uninterrupted training has left many of the cross country athletes in "incredible shape."
"Sports, in our case cross country and track and field, is what we all love," Byrne said. "We are trusted with the care of our student-athletes, and right now there are way too many unknowns surrounding COVID-19 for us to guarantee their safety."
Heavy matters have been left unresolved by the postponement, players said.
Some seniors on both the women's and men's soccer teams were planning on graduating in December. Will they still participate in a spring season if it means paying more tuition and housing costs to stay an extra semester?
Will there be eligibility relief from the NCAA and UW if the season doesn't happen? Fall teams are going to be allowed 20 hours per week to train, athletic director Barry Alvarez said, but is that with coaches or without?
Will twice weekly COVID-19 testing for athletes continue through a training-only schedule?
And then there are the questions of whether a spring season will come to pass and what it would look like.
Players are in flux while UW officials work on the answers, but Douglas and Klancnik are holding onto hope for some nature of competitive play in the spring semester.
Klancnik wants to keep practicing.
"As much as it sucks that we don't get to play and kick the ball with other teams, it's still our stress reliever, it's our passion," he said. "So any time that we get to play, even if it's just against each other, we'll take what we can get."
Douglas said she's planning on staying for the full school year.
"I want a senior season, absolutely," she said. "I felt like I had a bit of one last year. But I'm a competitor. I love to play. I think it'll be a hard decision for me, but I want to say absolutely I'll stick with it."
On social media, some Big Ten athletes wrote that they wanted to play through the pandemic, saying that health risks could be minimized.
Klancnik was conflicted.
"As a competitor and an athlete, I look forward to playing Michigan or Maryland on a Friday night at home," he said. "But thinking about it, too, as soon as another 40,000 students come back, it's probably not in our best interest to play.
"But the competitor inside of me is always saying I really want to play no matter what, upset about it. Coach addressed it (Tuesday) and said this might be something in 30 years that you look back on and say, you know, that probably was the best decision."
Douglas was one of two athletes selected to represent the Badgers on a Big Ten committee that she said was informed on the decision-making process on the fate of the fall season.
"As much as this decision sucks, I would be lying if I said that I didn't support it," Douglas said. "I think it was a terribly hard decision to make. But I think it was the correct one, sad as that may be."
