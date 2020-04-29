Planning for Camp Randall Stadium premium seating addition continues amid COVID-19 questions

"They're going to be really flexible spaces that we can use for a bunch of different things," King said.

Construction is set to happen in a tight window, mostly between the Nov. 21 end of the 2020 Badgers football home season and the Sept. 4 first home game of the 2021 schedule.

King said he didn't want to speculate on how the timeline would be impacted if the COVID-19 pandemic forced the football season to be pushed back.

Other work underway

A UW-Madison project status report included in materials for the Joint Campus Area Committee meeting also updated the timing for work on two other athletic department facilities and offered a hint toward another project in the works.

Demolition work is in progress for an exterior renovation to the Field House and the construction of a new plaza outside the south entrance. The project includes replacement of doors and windows, but the windows may be delayed because the coronavirus forced a temporarily closure of the manufacturing plant.

Construction of a $42 million addition to the Kohl Center that will focus on space for athlete services and new team offices is scheduled to begin in February and run until March 2023. The project was approved by the Madison Plan Commission on April 13.