COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Senior Payton Wesley scored her first goal of the season midway through the first half to spark the University of Wisconsin women's soccer team to a 3-0 victory against host Maryland in the teams' Big Ten Conference opener Friday afternoon.
The Badgers (5-2-1) enjoyed their highest offensive output of the season while also earning their fourth shutout. Junior goalkeeper Jordyn Bloomer made three saves.
UW took 1-0 lead against Maryland (4-2-2) when Wesley's shot from the right side of the box deflected into the net.
Junior Lauren Rice scored her second goal of the season four minutes into the second half before senior Dani Rhodes tacked on her third of the year two minutes later.