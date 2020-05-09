Pay cuts for highest-paid employees, work-share program sought to save Wisconsin athletics $2.8 million

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The University of Wisconsin athletic department is looking to save $2.8 million during the COVID-19 pandemic through voluntary pay cuts or a reduction in work hours.

The plan, announced Saturday, includes asking the department's 25 highest-earning employees to take a 15% reduction in pay over the next six months. That group includes athletic director Barry Alvarez, football coach Paul Chryst and men's basketball coach Greg Gard.

UW is seeking approval for around 350 other employees to participate in the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development's Work-Share program. They'll have their hours reduced by either 20% or 50%, and they can apply for unemployment benefits.

The work-share program for athletics employees is scheduled to run from May 18 through July 25.

"Reducing compensation and work hours is obviously not something I want to see for any of our Badger Athletics family," Alvarez said in a news release. "But we are facing the same financial challenges that other organizations across the country are. We are working hard to minimize the impact on our employees while responding to the realities of the situation created by the pandemic.

