Pay cuts for highest-paid employees, work-share program sought to save Wisconsin athletics $2.8 million

The University of Wisconsin athletic department is looking to save $2.8 million during the COVID-19 pandemic through voluntary pay cuts or a reduction in work hours.
The plan, announced Saturday, includes asking the department's 25 highest-earning employees to take a 15% reduction in pay over the next six months. That group includes athletic director Barry Alvarez, football coach Paul Chryst and men's basketball coach Greg Gard.
UW is seeking approval for around 350 other employees to participate in the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development's Work-Share program. They'll have their hours reduced by either 20% or 50%, and they can apply for unemployment benefits.
The work-share program for athletics employees is scheduled to run from May 18 through July 25.
"Reducing compensation and work hours is obviously not something I want to see for any of our Badger Athletics family," Alvarez said in a news release. "But we are facing the same financial challenges that other organizations across the country are. We are working hard to minimize the impact on our employees while responding to the realities of the situation created by the pandemic.
"I greatly appreciate our highest earners' willingness to consider voluntarily accepting a temporary reduction in pay, as well as the rest of our staff who are sharing in this exercise by reducing their hours to help us navigate our way through these unprecedented times."
Alvarez makes $675,000 annually in base pay but has an additional lump-sum payment of $375,000.
Chryst is the highest-paid UW athletics employee with a $3.85 million total salary including base pay and an additional compensation agreement. Gard was due to make $1.9 million in the 2019-20 school year.
The employees who are taking the 15% pay cut won't have a reduction in hours like those who are part of the work-share program.
In an audited financial statement from the 2018-19 school year, salaries, benefits and bonuses accounted for $56.7 million, or 37% of the athletic department's expenses.
UW previously said it was expecting a revenue shortfall of more than $4 million as a result of the coronavirus ending the college athletics season just as the NCAA men's basketball tournament was about to begin.
The athletic department has started modeling changes to a 2020-21 budget previously approved at $186 million, of which $46.5 million was dedicated to capital projects. The changes, Alvarez said, were based on three scenarios: a full 2020-21 athletics season being played; a loss of fall sports, including football; and a loss of fall and winter sports.
