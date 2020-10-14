Ohio State settles more lawsuits over team doctor's sexual abuse; total tops $46M

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State University will pay $5.8 million to settle lawsuits by about two dozen more survivors over decades-old sexual abuse by a now-deceased team doctor, Richard Strauss — bringing the total settlements so far to $46.7 million for 185 survivors, the university announced Tuesday.

Nearly 400 men have sued the university over its failure to stop Strauss during his two-decade tenure, despite students raising concerns with various school officials as far back as the late 1970s. The claims by more than half of those accusers remain pending in federal court. Many say they were groped during exams at campus athletic facilities, an off-campus men’s clinic or Strauss’ home.

Top OSU officials have apologized for what happened with Strauss and have said the school is working toward “restorative justice” and is committed to a “monetary resolution” for remaining plaintiffs.

Twenty-three survivors will receive a share of the newest settlements, with payments varying based on the harm they experienced. The university has indicated settlement money will come from discretionary funds, not tuition or taxpayer or donor funds.