Number of positive COVID-19 tests for Badgers athletes climbs

The number of University of Wisconsin athletes who have tested positive for COVID-19 has climbed to 83, the athletic department reported Thursday.

Among 734 athletes who have returned to campus since June, 58 have tested positive through samples taken by the athletic department. Another 25 athletes tested positive for the coronavirus at other testing sites since they first returned to UW.

With those figures combined, the 83 athletes who have tested positive represent more than 11% of Badgers athletes on campus. In the last figures reported in early August, 8% of athletes had tested positive.

From Aug. 6 to Wednesday, 62 Badgers athletes tested positive for the first time.

The data release came a day after UW said it had paused team activities for football and men's hockey for two weeks because of its COVID-19 testing protocols.