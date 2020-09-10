Number of positive COVID-19 tests for Badgers athletes climbs

The number of University of Wisconsin athletes who have tested positive for COVID-19 has climbed to 83, the athletic department reported Thursday.
Among 734 athletes who have returned to campus since June, 58 have tested positive through samples taken by the athletic department. Another 25 athletes tested positive for the coronavirus at other testing sites since they first returned to UW.
With those figures combined, the 83 athletes who have tested positive represent more than 11% of Badgers athletes on campus. In the last figures reported in early August, 8% of athletes had tested positive.
From Aug. 6 to Wednesday, 62 Badgers athletes tested positive for the first time.
The data release came a day after UW said it had paused team activities for football and men's hockey for two weeks because of its COVID-19 testing protocols.
The UW-Madison campus has experienced an outbreak since students returned to start the fall semester. Through Wednesday, UW reported 1,433 positive tests from students and 27 from employees, with more than a third of the positive tests coming in the last three days.
The school on Wednesday announced it was shifting all classes online and quarantining students in two residence halls because of an increase in positive COVID-19 tests.
UW Athletics said it has conducted 3,979 COVID-19 tests on athletes and staff since the start of voluntary workouts in June. Under athletic department protocols, players who test positive are isolated and monitored by an infection response team.
