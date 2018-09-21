The No. 17 University of Wisconsin women’s soccer team held an 11-4 advantage in corner kicks but was upended 2-0 by Michigan in a Big Ten Conference match Thursday night in Ann Arbor.
The Badgers (7-2-1, 1-1-1 Big Ten) were outshot 11-7 and allowed goals to the Wolverines (6-4, 2-1) in the 12th and 67th minutes.
Sophomore Lauren Rice produced a pair of shots to lead the Badgers, who got five saves from junior goalkeeper Jordyn Bloomer.
Tennis: The men’s and women’s tennis teams opened their fall seasons at the Milwaukee Classic.
Sara Castellano and Lexi Keberle advanced with straight-set victories in the single-elimination event while Ava Markham and Anna Makarova were eliminated.
Among the men, Robert Krill and Chase Colton advanced while Alan Sweet and Jesper Freimuth did not. Freimuth and Colton lost in doubles along with Sweet and Krill.