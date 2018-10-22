Junior Kristen Campbell made a season-high 25 saves and the No. 2 University of Wisconsin women’s hockey team blanked Princeton 3-0 in a non-conference game Sunday afternoon at LaBahn Arena.
Freshman Sophie Shirley, senior Annie Pankowski, and junior Presley Norby scored for the Badgers (8-0), who won both games against the Tigers (0-2) over the weekend.
Shirley, who had a three-point performance against Princeton on Friday, scored the winner for the second straight game. She notched her fifth goal of the season, tying linemate Abby Roque for the team lead.
Roque leads the country in points with 14. The reigning WCHA Forward of the Year is tied for the NCAA lead with nine assists.
UW has a 35-game unbeaten streak at home, and Campbell has been a major factor.
“She played well, especially in the second period when there were almost four straight minutes short-handed, and they got a couple good whacks at it, but she had a couple of nice saves and overall good effort,” UW coach Mark Johnson said of Campbell, who earned her first shutout of the season.
Women’s soccer
Dani Rhodes scored off an assist from Victoria Pickett in the 18th minute but the Badgers closed their regular season with a 2-1 loss to host Ohio State in Columbus.
The No. 19 Badgers (12-3-3, 6-2-3 Big Ten) finished third in the Big Ten. Ohio State (9-5-3, 6-2-3) scored the winner in the 28th minute on an own goal after the ball ricocheted off a UW defender.
Up next for the Badgers is the Big Ten tournament Oct. 28 and Nov. 2-4 in Westfield, Indiana.
Women’s golf
Senior Jessica Reinecke shot a final-round 75 to finish in 30th place at the Cardinal Cup in Simpsonville, Kentucky.
Reinecke, a former Verona athlete, shot a 54-hole total of 14-over 230 to pace the Badgers.
UW finished eighth in the 14-team field at 61-over 925.
Illinois, which finished 1-under, beat second-place Maryland by 19 strokes.
Men’s rowing
UW opened the fall season at the 54th annual Head of the Charles regatta on a gusty Charles River in Boston.
The Badgers’ championship eight finished 18th out of 32 entries with a time of 15:45.824, while their championship four placed 13th among 19 entries, crossing in 18:37.