No. 22 Badgers wrestling team upends No. 16 Purdue

Consecutive victories from Trent Hilger, Eric Barnett and Kyle Burwick helped the No. 22 University of Wisconsin wrestling team defeat No. 16 Purdue 22-14 in a Big Ten Conference match Sunday at the UW Field House.

After a win for UW's sixth-ranked heavyweight Hilger made it 12-10, the dual swung hard at 125 pounds as Barnett reversed Purdue's No. 2 Devin Schroder to his back and earned a fall for an 18-10 advantage.

UW (1-2, 1-2 Big Ten) sealed the dual with the Boilermakers (1-2, 1-1) after Burwick's major decision at 133 pounds.

Final results

149: Drew Scharenbrock (WIS) def. Alec White (PUR), D 9-4

157: No. 5 Kendall Coleman (PUR) def. No. 21 Garrett Model (WIS), D 14-10

165: Gerrit Nijenhuis (PUR) def. Josh Otto (WIS), D 11-4

174: No. 28 Jared Krattiger (WIS) def. No. 26 Emil Soehnlen (PUR), D 3-2

184: No. 9 Chris Weiler (WIS) def. No. 20 Max Lyon (PUR), D 4-2

197: No. 18 Thomas Penola (PUR) def. Andrew Salemme (WIS), MD 13-4