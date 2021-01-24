No. 22 Badgers wrestling team upends No. 16 Purdue

Consecutive victories from Trent Hilger, Eric Barnett and Kyle Burwick helped the No. 22 University of Wisconsin wrestling team defeat No. 16 Purdue 22-14 in a Big Ten Conference match Sunday at the UW Field House.
After a win for UW's sixth-ranked heavyweight Hilger made it 12-10, the dual swung hard at 125 pounds as Barnett reversed Purdue's No. 2 Devin Schroder to his back and earned a fall for an 18-10 advantage.
UW (1-2, 1-2 Big Ten) sealed the dual with the Boilermakers (1-2, 1-1) after Burwick's major decision at 133 pounds.
Final results
149: Drew Scharenbrock (WIS) def. Alec White (PUR), D 9-4
157: No. 5 Kendall Coleman (PUR) def. No. 21 Garrett Model (WIS), D 14-10
165: Gerrit Nijenhuis (PUR) def. Josh Otto (WIS), D 11-4
174: No. 28 Jared Krattiger (WIS) def. No. 26 Emil Soehnlen (PUR), D 3-2
184: No. 9 Chris Weiler (WIS) def. No. 20 Max Lyon (PUR), D 4-2
197: No. 18 Thomas Penola (PUR) def. Andrew Salemme (WIS), MD 13-4
285: No. 6 Trent Hilger (WIS) def. Jamarcus Grant (PUR), D 3-0
125: No. 27 Eric Barnett (WIS) def. No. 2 Devin Schroder (PUR), Fall 4:29
133: No. 33 Kyle Burwick (WIS) def. Nate Cummings (PUR), MD 8-0
141: No. 19 Parker Filius (PUR) def. Dominic Dentino (WIS), MD 15-3
Extra matches
141: Trey Escobar (WIS) def. Bjorn Schroeder (PUR), Fall 0:58
149: Trey Kruse (PUR) def. Daniel Stilling (WIS), Fall 4:49
157: Devin Bahr (WIS) def. Cooper Noehre (PUR), D 8-4
165: Patrick Spray (WIS) def. Elijah Davis (PUR), MD 11-0
184: Seth Vosters (WIS) def. Mitch Hutmacher (PUR), D 6-0
285: Peter Christensen (WIS) def. Dorian Keys (PUR), D 5-4