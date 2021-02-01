 Skip to main content
No. 18 Badgers wrestling team loses tight match to No. 7 Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. — The No. 18 University of Wisconsin wrestling team was locked in a tight match with No. 7 Nebraska on Sunday.

The Big Ten Conference dual was so close that the event came down to a sudden-overtime contest at heavyweight.

Tied 2-2 after three periods, Nebraska’s Christian Lance scored a takedown against UW’s Trent Hillger for the 4-2 victory, giving the host Cornhuskers a 21-15 victory.

The takedown was challenged by the Badgers’ coaching staff, but was upheld by the officials.

UW (1-3 Big Ten) received victories from Kyle Burwick (133 pounds), Drew Scharenbrock (149), Garrett Model (157) and Christopher Weiler (184).

Nebraska (4-1) lost two team points during the dual due to penalties (throwing headgear, team mat violation).

125 pounds: #8 Liam Cronin (NEB) dec. Ethan Rotondo (WIS) 7-6 (NEB 2*, WIS 0)

133: #33 Kyle Burwick (WIS) dec. Tucker Sjomeling (NEB) 3-2 (WIS 3, NEB 2)

141: #5 Chad Red Jr. (NEB) dec. Dominic Dentino (WIS) 8-3 (NEB 5, WIS 3)

149: Drew Scharenbrock (WIS) dec. #16 Brock Hardy (NEB) 7-6 (WIS 6, NEB 5)

157: #21 Garrett Model (WIS) pinned #33 Caleb Licking (NEB) (4:26) (WIS 12, NEB 5)

165: #16 Peyton Robb (NEB) pinned Joshua Otto (WIS) (1:32) (WIS 12, NEB 10**)

174: #5 Mikey Labriola (NEB) dec. #25 Jared Krattiger (WIS) 10-4 (NEB 13, WIS 12)

184: #9 Christopher Weiler (WIS) dec. #7 Taylor Venz (NEB) 11-10 (WIS 15, NEB 13)

197: #2 Eric Schultz (NEB) tech. fall Andrew Salemme (WIS) 30-13 (NEB 18, WIS 15)

HWT: #23 Christian Lance (NEB) dec. #6 Trent Hillger (WIS) 4-2 SV-1 (NEB 21, WIS 15)

*Nebraska lost a point due to a player throwing their headgear

**Nebraska lost a point due to violation of mat area

EXTRA MATCHES

(Do Not Count Toward Team Score)

125: #27 Eric Barnett (WIS) tech fall. Jerimiah Reno (NEB) 18-2

157: Devin Bahr (WIS) dec. Kevon Davenport (NEB) 10-4

285: Cale Davidson (NEB) major dec. Peter Christensen (WIS) 10-1

