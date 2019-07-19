Former University of Wisconsin soccer player and coach Nick Pasquarello is the new executive director of the W Club and will direct strategic partnerships for the UW Athletic Department.
UW announced the addition Friday, when it also named Adam Barnes as associate athletic director of business operations and chief financial officer.
Pasquarello played goalkeeper for the Badgers from 1990 to 1994 and was an assistant coach from 2002 to 2008. He also was a volunteer coach for the UW women's team in 2001.
The W Club is the membership group for former Badgers athletes. Pasquarello replaced Mike Cerniglia, who held the position since 2014 but left earlier this summer.
An athletic department official didn't have information on the reason for Cerniglia's departure, and the former Badgers hockey player didn't immediately return a phone message.
Barnes will oversee UW Athletics' budget and business operations when he starts on July 30. He replaces Mario Morris, who took at job at Notre Dame.
Barnes was CFO of Mount Horeb startup OneEvent Technologies and previously was vice president of finance and operations for the Center for Advanced Studies in Business, a nonprofit organization affiliated with the Wisconsin School of Business.