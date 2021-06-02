New Wisconsin athletic director Chris McIntosh promises different style for different times

UW will embrace the changes that are coming, McIntosh said. Education will be "the top priority of our department" and UW athletics will make a commitment to treat athletes well regardless of sport or scholarship status.

"We are committed to doing things with integrity, with hard work," McIntosh said. "We love to have fun and we like to do it the Wisconsin way. I'm proud to be a part of this department and I'm proud to have played a role in the success of this department.

"But I'm even more excited to lead this department in a way that is welcoming to all people of all backgrounds and experience. A place where people can develop to be their very best. And it's a place where we can come together during the good times and inevitably during the tough times."

Comparisons are going to be unavoidable for McIntosh in following Alvarez and Richter as leader of the athletic department.

Kevin Warren, who spoke at Wednesday's event at the Kohl Center to introduce McIntosh, is 18 months into his job following longtime and influential Big Ten Commissioner Jim Delany. His advice to McIntosh was to stay true to himself and build on what got him to where he is.