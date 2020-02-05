NCAA needs Congress to act on name, image, likeness issue, UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank says, but she's leery

UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank said college athletics' "only alternative" in response to multiple states passing or considering laws allowing athletes to capitalize on their name, image and likeness is to seek clarity through federal legislation.
That, however, gives Blank some pause.
In her yearly speech to the University of Wisconsin Athletic Board last Friday, Blank made note of the California law set to go into effect in 2023 and those with earlier start dates from different states.
They will make it easier for college athletes in those states to be paid for marketing opportunities, but the laws, to Blank, will create an unbalanced playing field around the country.
The resolution, she said, is to ask Congress to lead the way in creating a single, national system instead of a collection of various formats competing against each other.
"I will tell you why we've never gone to federal legislation before: Once you go to the feds, the legislature and the Congress and say, hey, we'd like you to write some legislation for us, they have their own ideas," Blank told the Athletic Board. "And not all of their ideas, in my mind, are completely sane and would make sense for college athletics.
"So once you open that up, you really open yourself up to a negotiation where you do not know where you're going to end up. But I think we have no alternative at this point, with this hodgepodge of state legislation that's coming along."
Blank has been a staunch backer of amateurism in college sports. In 2018, she testified on behalf of the NCAA in a trial whose ruling was that education-related compensation limits for college athletes violated antitrust law.
Last school year, she told the Athletic Board that she has "no interest in running professional teams at the University of Wisconsin."
Since then, California passed the Fair Pay to Play Act to allow college athletes to make money from outside sponsorships and endorsement opportunities. Other states have followed; Wisconsin lawmakers worked last year on drafting a similar bill.
The bill that was drafted by Rep. Dave Murphy, R-Greenville, is on hold. Murphy is considering a nonbinding resolution emphasizing the principles of name, image and likeness rights for college athletes, according to an aide.
The NCAA was vocally opposed to the California legislation, with President Mark Emmert even going as far as suggesting that the state's schools could be ineligible for NCAA championship competition if it was signed into law.
Still, the NCAA Board of Governors last October directed its three divisions to update policies to allow for athletes to profit from their name, image and likeness while staying within what it called a "collegiate model."
Blank said there's uncertainty among college presidents on how to proceed but an understanding that they have to act to lay the groundwork for federal action in 2021.
She didn't share a glowing opinion of elected officials' knowledge of how college athletics programs operate, however.
"I can promise you, most of them are completely ignorant of the economic models of these programs," Blank told the Athletic Board. "They think schools are rolling in money, and they're very surprised to learn that there's only something like 12 to 15 schools that are self-sufficient in their athletic costs."
In discussing the potential for marketing deals for college athletes, Blank emphasized the need to keep Title IX in the picture. The federal law protects gender equity in NCAA opportunities, and Blank projected a scenario where male athletes are marketed more than women.
"Whatever happens, where Title IX applies, where it doesn't apply and what's considered equitable for men's and women's teams, it's just really murky once you open up the name, image and likeness question," Blank said.
There's "a lot of overlap" between the pay-for-play issue in college athletics and the name, image and likeness concerns, Blank said.
She mentioned the pursuit of an antitrust exemption to limit compensation as a possibility to protect amateurism.
"We cannot survive with a constant flow of lawsuits challenging everything we do that pushes amateur athletics further and further toward pay for play," Blank said.