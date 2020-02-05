NCAA needs Congress to act on name, image, likeness issue, UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank says, but she's leery

UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank said college athletics' "only alternative" in response to multiple states passing or considering laws allowing athletes to capitalize on their name, image and likeness is to seek clarity through federal legislation.

That, however, gives Blank some pause.

In her yearly speech to the University of Wisconsin Athletic Board last Friday, Blank made note of the California law set to go into effect in 2023 and those with earlier start dates from different states.

They will make it easier for college athletes in those states to be paid for marketing opportunities, but the laws, to Blank, will create an unbalanced playing field around the country.

The resolution, she said, is to ask Congress to lead the way in creating a single, national system instead of a collection of various formats competing against each other.

"I will tell you why we've never gone to federal legislation before: Once you go to the feds, the legislature and the Congress and say, hey, we'd like you to write some legislation for us, they have their own ideas," Blank told the Athletic Board. "And not all of their ideas, in my mind, are completely sane and would make sense for college athletics.