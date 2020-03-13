NCAA committee works toward eligibility relief for spring sports athletes

A day after what was to be their final season with University of Wisconsin spring sports teams was canceled, seniors saw a ray of light for a reprieve on Friday.

The NCAA Division I Council Coordination Committee said "eligibility relief is appropriate" for athletes who started the 2020 spring sports season but didn't get to finish because of the new coronavirus pandemic.

What you need to know about the Wisconsin Badgers 2019 football season Review the University of Wisconsin 2019 football season, with players to watch and Big 10 stats comparison. Test your Badgers knowledge with the jersey number quiz!

Details still need to be finalized, but the NCAA announcement could mean this season wouldn't count against the four-year eligibility limit for teams in spring sports.

UW has 10 teams in spring sports: softball, men's and women's golf, men's and women's rowing, women's lightweight rowing, men's and women's tennis and men's and women's outdoor track and field.