NCAA committee works toward eligibility relief for spring sports athletes

A day after what was to be their final season with University of Wisconsin spring sports teams was canceled, seniors saw a ray of light for a reprieve on Friday.
The NCAA Division I Council Coordination Committee said "eligibility relief is appropriate" for athletes who started the 2020 spring sports season but didn't get to finish because of the new coronavirus pandemic.
The Big Ten Conference nixed the rest of the 2019-20 competition season on Thursday. On Friday, it added that all organized team activities were suspended until at least April 6.
Details still need to be finalized, but the NCAA announcement could mean this season wouldn't count against the four-year eligibility limit for teams in spring sports.
UW has 10 teams in spring sports: softball, men's and women's golf, men's and women's rowing, women's lightweight rowing, men's and women's tennis and men's and women's outdoor track and field.
Rosters for those teams at UW list 55 seniors plus three graduate students. There's no guarantee that all would take advantage of the extra year if it's afforded.
The NCAA said that governance bodies will work through rules implications in the coming weeks. Issues they might consider include scholarship limits and roster spots for incoming players.