Natalie Viggiano scores twice, Badgers women's soccer wins NCAA opener

Natalie Viggiano led the University of Wisconsin women’s soccer team this season with three game-winning goals entering Friday’s NCAA tournament opener.
Make it four for the senior midfielder.
Viggiano scored on each side of halftime, her second goal in the 75th minute the tiebreaker in a 2-1 victory over Butler at McClimon Field.
UW (9-5-6) snapped a four-game winless streak (two losses and two ties) and will face UC Irvine next Friday. The Anteaters (16-5) upset No. 2 UCLA 1-0.
“This team can play well and played well tonight. Seeing the two goals coming from Natalie was huge, but I thought there were some good performances by Izzy Verdugo who really impacted the game by getting forward,” UW coach Paula Wilkins said. “There was also some great saves by Jordyn (Bloomer) to help get us the win.”
Verdugo, a junior defender, sent a cross and Viggiano converted it to give the Badgers a 1-0 lead at the 22-minute, 16-second mark of the first half.
Morgan Kloosterman countered for the Bulldogs (15-5-1) with a corner kick in the 70th minute.
Viggiano, a second-team All-Big Ten selection, scored the winner 5 minutes later off a stretch pass from junior midfielder-forward Emma Jaskaniec.