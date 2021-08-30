 Skip to main content
Natalie Viggiano scores twice as Badgers women’s soccer team beats Eastern Illinois 5-0
Senior midfielder Natalie Viggiano had a goal in each half as the University of Wisconsin women’s soccer team beat Eastern Illinois 5-0 in a non-conference match at McClimon Soccer Complex.

UW goalies Jordyn Bloomer and Lily Rawnsley split time in net with neither called on to make a save.

Emma Jaskaniec had a goal and an assist for the Badgers (3-1-0) against the Panthers (1-2-1).

Men: The Badgers allowed goals in the 88th and 89th minute in losing 2-1 to UW-Green Bay at McClimon Soccer Complex.

A goal by Iñaki Irribarren in the 47th minute gave the Badgers (0-1-1) the lead against the Phoenix (1-1-0).

