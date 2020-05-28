Most Big Ten teams uncertain when athletes will return for workouts

While the NCAA’s Division I Council has opened the door for football and basketball players to begin working out on campus on June 1, Big Ten Conference schools are mixed on when they’ll allow them to happen.
As of Thursday morning, four of 14 Big Ten football programs had announced specific dates when players will be permitted to work out on camps. The University of Wisconsin has not announced a date.
A statement provided by a UW official said they’re still in the process of determining when allowing athletes back on campus would be appropriate amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“UW Athletics is working collaboratively with multiple other units on campus, as well as medical officials, to explore plans to welcome student-athletes back on a limited basis and with the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches and staff members as our highest priority,” the statement read.
Nebraska (June 1), Illinois (June 3), Iowa (June 8) and Ohio State (June 8) have given dates of when their athletes can work out — voluntarily and not directed by coaches — in their facilities. Indiana said in a release that they hope to be open for their athletes in mid-June, and Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald said he hopes to allow players in their facilities at some point next month.
Minnesota gyms are to remain closed beyond June 1, but exceptions could be made for athletes later in the month, per reports from the Minneapolis Star Tribune. The stay-at-home order in Michigan expired Thursday, meaning Michigan and Michigan State athletes may be allowed onto their campuses in June, while Pennsylvania’s order affecting Penn State players is expected to be lifted Friday.
Maryland’s stay-at-home order is effective until June 1, but could be extended. Rutgers hasn’t announced a date to open its facilities to athletes, but New Jersey is allowing professional sports teams’ facilities to open for their players.
Big Ten programs are also waiting for the conference to either lift or extend its ban on organized team activities. The ban, which went into effect on March 13, will be voted on June 1.
On his monthly radio show last week, UW athletic director Barry Alvarez said the football program is staying flexible with all the changes being made around it. He also said six weeks of training as a team would be the ideal timeline before the Badgers’ debut against Indiana on Sept. 4. That timeline would necessitate training starting around July 19.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.