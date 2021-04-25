Molly (Toon) Lillard 'will continue to live on through her sweet little boy,' family says

They met at a Michigan volleyball team camp, paired together as roommates that week because both had committed to the program well before the end of their high school careers.
What Lexi Erwin discovered right away about Molly Toon was she was fun to be around and not opposed to bending the rules a little in that pursuit of joy.
“We weren’t supposed to make our beds into bunk beds,” Lexi said, “but we did.”
Their friendship only got stronger while spending four seasons together as teammates in Ann Arbor from 2010 to 2013. In Molly, Lexi found someone who she could turn to when life got stressful, someone she could count on to have her back on and off the court.
All these years later, they’d moved into another stage of life: motherhood. They were now Lexi Awotwi and Molly Lillard, the former living in Georgia and the latter in Arizona, but still only a phone call away.
Awotwi’s second child, a daughter, arrived in June 2020 and spent time in the hospital with heart issues. Lillard would check in over FaceTime, helping to guide her sleep-deprived friend through a difficult stretch.
About two months later in late August, Lillard gave birth to her first child, a son she named Isaac.
“She wanted a big family and was really excited for this phase of life,” Awotwi said.
On the morning of Monday, April 12, Awotwi missed a call from Molly’s oldest sister, Kirby. They finally connected and Kirby broke the tragic news: Molly, a former Middleton standout and member of one of the area’s most well-known families, had been killed in an apparent murder-suicide the previous evening.
Police in the Phoenix suburb of Scottsdale are investigating the case, and a public information officer for the department this week referred a State Journal reporter to a news release issued the night of the incident and another issued the following day.
According to police:
Officers, responding to reports of a shooting, arrived to find Molly, 28, at the front of the residence with obvious gunshot wounds. They removed her from the scene and transported her to an area hospital, but she didn’t survive her injuries.
After several hours of trying to establish contact with her husband, 36-year-old Royce Dale Lillard III, who had gone back into the home, police entered the residence and found him dead of what they believe to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Isaac was found uninjured in the residence. No other details about the incident have been released.
The Toon family declined an interview, instead issuing a statement this week thanking those who have reached out with kindness and prayers and sympathizing with those who are grieving alongside them.
“Molly had a bright, unapologetic presence that was felt by all who knew and loved her. She lit up every room she walked into. She loved to give, to help others, and always had a thoughtful opinion to share. We will miss her wonderfully funny humor, her beautiful smile, and her loving spirit.
“We are especially thankful that she will continue to live on through her sweet little boy, Isaac, who shines with the same light that his mother did. We know she will never truly leave us as we will continue to see her through him.”
Isaac will continue to be cared for by Molly’s family, which offered thanks “for respecting our space as we work toward healing.”
Awotwi, meanwhile, immediately began searching for ways to help. She organized a fundraiser to help support Isaac — search for “Toon family” on the GoFundMe website — and had raised more than $56,000 as of Saturday.
“Everyone who knew and loved Molly,” Awotwi wrote in the description, “knew she was one of the brightest lights out there.”
Funny and silly
Molly could lighten up the room, that’s for sure.
She’d crack jokes, use silly voices and have her teammates rolling with made-up song lyrics that, to this day, they can repeat.
“When we’d fly to play other teams and the snack baskets came down the aisle, she’d sing, ‘Oreos for later, later, Cheetos in my mouth,’” said Olivia Reed, who played with Molly at Michigan. “I would get Oreos and Cheetos because she did.”
Hallie (Zubella) Dybevik has known Molly since they started at the Premier Dance Academy when they were 8. They were longtime teammates on the Middleton volleyball team and a club team that once shared the same hotel as the New York Yankees in Minneapolis.
Fans were waiting outside to see the likes of Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez, but Molly and Hallie decided to steal the show. They strutted out in front of the fans, pretending as though the commotion was for them and not the Yankees.
“Molly always had that kind of confidence and humor,” Dybevik said. “She was a blast to be around.”
Molly came up with a great idea after her club team had a huge win at a national tournament in Atlanta: They all should jump into the hotel pool while still in their uniforms. She was spontaneous like that.
Molly shared a hotel room with Dybevik and Laura (McGinnis) Wilkinson when Middleton made the Division 1 state tournament in 2009. They spent the night before the game dancing to N’ Sync and Backstreet Boys songs.
“Life is meant to be lived,” Wilkinson said, “and she embodied that.”
‘Fire-breathing dragon’
Greg Harden has crossed paths with a lot of student-athletes during his 35 years at Michigan. Ask him to name the strongest personalities he’s encountered during that time, and Molly’s name is sure to come up.
“Her personality was unbelievably infectious and powerful,” Harden said. “She was just a beast in terms of her belief in what could be accomplished and her ability to convey that to others. At this stage now, it’s legendary.”
These days, Harden is a special adviser to Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel. Back in 2013, he was in charge of student-athlete health and welfare matters or, as he likes to put it, a “peak performance guru junkie.”
Harden essentially served as a counselor to Wolverines athletes who needed to talk. He’d be a sounding board and dish out advice. He was never one to hold back when the person next to him needed some tough love.
Molly reluctantly arrived in Harden’s office one day with Awotwi. The Wolverines had made a surprising run to the Final Four in 2012 when Molly and Awotwi were juniors; it wasn’t going as well for the team the following season and its senior leaders were frustrated.
Awotwi now admits she was hesitant to go to Harden for help because of the stigma of what she viewed as a therapy session. Molly was in the same boat at first, but they quickly moved past that feeling and found their time with Harden helpful.
Those sessions left a mark on Harden as well. He later was featured on “60 Minutes Sports” for his role as the unsung hero behind Michigan’s athletic success. Producers asked him to suggest athletes to interview for the segment, and he gave them four names: Tom Brady, Desmond Howard, Molly and Lexi.
Molly came from an athletic family and Harden could tell by the way she carried herself. Her father, Al Toon, was a standout wide receiver at the University of Wisconsin and in the NFL; her brother, Nick, played the same position and had a great career with the Badgers before playing in the NFL; both of her sisters, Kirby and Sydney, played college volleyball.
Harden would watch Michigan volleyball games and notice Molly was just as intense on the sidelines as she was on the court. “She was consistent,” he said. “She was the same fire-breathing dragon every day.”
Molly was an alpha and yet that didn’t seem to rub her teammates the wrong way. In fact, they loved her for it.
“She didn’t come in and bulldoze everyone with her personality or think because of her family that she was better than anyone,” said Ally Sabol, who was part of the same recruiting class that included Molly and Awotwi. “She was just Molly.”
She was the same way at Middleton, a future Division I athlete who never flaunted it. Yes, she was demanding and wanted teammates and coaches to match her effort. But she didn’t cross the line and found a way to motivate and encourage without being unreasonable.
“She really had such a unique presence,” Wilkinson said. “When she was in the room, you knew it.”
‘She gave the best hugs’
Molly also made a profound impact on younger Black players at Michigan who looked up to her.
Players such as Reed and Krystalyn Goode arrived in Ann Arbor after Molly and viewed her as a mentor. They couldn’t help but notice how she’d go out of her way to try to inspire the next generation of Black volleyball players.
When the Wolverines would toss mini-volleyballs into the crowd after games, Molly always would search for “a little kid who looked like her,” Reed said, someone whose day she could make by sharing a gift.
“Seeing players like Molly come before you shows that you can do it and that you belong,” said Goode, who’s from Milwaukee and played at Glendale Nicolet High School. “Representation is so important. For decades, volleyball has been a predominantly white sport. We don’t know them all by name, but I am certain Molly inspired some little girls of color to give volleyball a try. Even if it was just one, that matters.”
What struck Goode about Molly was how she treated those around her and how that kindness was genuine. Reed saw that as well and felt so comfortable with Molly that she’d be one of the first people Reed would call if she needed something.
“She gave the best hugs,” Reed said. “She was intentional with her friendships.”
Reed and Molly often would go to the movies and leave with upset stomachs because they loaded the popcorn with too much butter. Molly eventually started texting reminders to Reed to take Advil beforehand. “But we never changed the butter-to-popcorn ratio,” Reed said.
Molly was a country music fan and insisted she could convert Reed. It was a tough sell, but Molly was persistent and had one thing working in her favor: She had a car, and Reed occasionally needed rides around campus as a freshman.
As soon as Reed got in the vehicle, Molly would turn up the volume and sing along to whatever was playing.
“At the end of each song, she’d look at me with so much anticipation,” Reed said. “I still to this day am not a country music fan, but I would do anything to experience another one of those car rides with her.”
Mother figure
Whenever Michigan played games at UW, the team would go to Molly’s house for a home-cooked meal from Jane Toon.
Back in Ann Arbor, Molly had settled into the role of team mom. She was a great cook and would spoil her teammates with monster cookies, better-than-sex cake or other desserts. She also made blankets for some of them.
“She’s always been really motherly,” Sabol said.
And Molly was so excited to be an actual mom. The last time a lot of her former teammates saw her was in February 2020 at a wedding. She found Sabol early that night and gave her an important task: Spread the news that Molly was pregnant.
“Looking back on it,” Sabol said, “I think it’s pretty cool I got that job.”
Molly gave birth to Isaac the morning of Aug. 28. About six weeks later, she posted a picture on Facebook with a caption — “Obsessed with you my little man” — and a heart emoji. The black-and-white photo is beautiful, Molly smiling as she’s holding Isaac, their noses touching.
It’s the image Awotwi chose for the GoFundMe page.
“I’m really happy that she got to be a mom for those eight months,” Awotwi said. “But I just wish she could have gotten to be here longer.”