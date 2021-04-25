Molly (Toon) Lillard 'will continue to live on through her sweet little boy,' family says

Those sessions left a mark on Harden as well. He later was featured on “60 Minutes Sports” for his role as the unsung hero behind Michigan’s athletic success. Producers asked him to suggest athletes to interview for the segment, and he gave them four names: Tom Brady, Desmond Howard, Molly and Lexi.

Molly came from an athletic family and Harden could tell by the way she carried herself. Her father, Al Toon, was a standout wide receiver at the University of Wisconsin and in the NFL; her brother, Nick, played the same position and had a great career with the Badgers before playing in the NFL; both of her sisters, Kirby and Sydney, played college volleyball.

Harden would watch Michigan volleyball games and notice Molly was just as intense on the sidelines as she was on the court. “She was consistent,” he said. “She was the same fire-breathing dragon every day.”

Molly was an alpha and yet that didn’t seem to rub her teammates the wrong way. In fact, they loved her for it.

“She didn’t come in and bulldoze everyone with her personality or think because of her family that she was better than anyone,” said Ally Sabol, who was part of the same recruiting class that included Molly and Awotwi. “She was just Molly.”