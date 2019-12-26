Michigan AG says Larry Nassar investigation at 'impasse' with Michigan State, not suspended

“Let me be clear: Despite this impasse, we are committed to continuing to pursue MSU's role in the Larry Nassar tragedy,” Nessel said in her statement.

In a phone interview with The Associated Press later Wednesday, Rossman-McKinney said she was mistaken to use the word “suspended” in speaking with reporters the day before. She said she should have stressed the deadlock over obtaining the MSU documents.

“At minimum, I should have used ‘temporarily suspended.’ ‘Impasse’ is more precise,” she said. “It was humbling but an important lesson that words really do matter. ... It's important to get the message straight.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting our newly updated site! Enjoy unlimited articles FREE for a limited time by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

What you need to know about the Wisconsin Badgers 2019 football season Review the University of Wisconsin 2019 football season, with players to watch and Big 10 stats comparison. Test your Badgers knowledge with the jersey number quiz!

The attorney general also said her department's report on the case was “incomplete.”

"We are committed to pursuing the answers to the questions left unanswered in that report," Nessel said.

The school's governing board infuriated Nassar victims this year after dropping a promised independent review of sex assaults committed by Nassar, a former campus sports physician who also worked for USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians.