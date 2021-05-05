Michael Burcin resigns as Badgers men's golf coach

Michael Burcin said he will resign after 10 seasons as University of Wisconsin men's golf coach.

Burcin said he's leaving UW to spend more time with his family. His last day is May 31, and UW said it soon will begin a search for a new coach.

The Badgers have finished last of 14 teams at the last two Big Ten tournaments. This year's event wrapped up Sunday in Carmel, Indiana. UW was 10th in 2018.

Burcin took over the UW job in 2011 after being an assistant coach at South Carolina. The Badgers' highest finish in nine Big Ten tournaments during his tenure was a tie for fifth in 2015.

UW recorded four of the top five season scoring averages in program history under Burcin. Former Badgers player Jordan Hahn, who made his PGA Tour debut last week, had UW's best individual season in 2018-19 with a season average of 71.69.

