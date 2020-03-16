MATC softball, baseball seasons end with NJCAA decision to wipe out competition schedule

Through the weekend, Madison Area Technical College softball and baseball teams had hope for a resumption of their spring seasons.

That evaporated Monday afternoon, when the National Junior College Athletic Association officially brought down the curtain on the rest of the 2019-20 season because of the spread of the new coronavirus.

MATC's 24 softball athletes and 29 baseball players won't have a finish to seasons that started in recent weeks. But they also won't be charged with a season of eligibility.

"We all feel horrible about the situation that we're in, just because there's so many people — whether it be athletics or anything else — that have worked so hard to try to achieve a dream or be involved, or whatever that may be," WolfPack athletic director Steve Hauser said earlier Monday. "And we're really disappointed, all of us, for our student-athletes, our coaches, their family members."

The NJCAA decision follows after NCAA sports were put on hold last week.

Both the MATC softball and baseball teams were playing this season as two-time defending NJCAA Division II Region IV champions.

Baseball finished the 2019 season in the national semifinals, while softball lost two of three games at the championship.