Lauren Rice scores twice as Badgers women’s soccer team opens with win
Forward Lauren Rice scored two first-half goals and had an assist as the University of Wisconsin women's soccer team opened its season Thursday with a 4-0 victory over host Kansas City.

Badgers goalkeeper Jordyn Bloomer had to make only one save. The two-time All-American and two-time Big Ten Conference Goalkeeper of the Year was named to the Mac Hermann Trophy watch list Thursday.

A goal by forward Claire Odmark at 34:36 of the first half gave UW a 3-0 lead. Midfielder Maddie Ishaug closed out the scoring in the 51st minute.

