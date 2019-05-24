Following three seasons as the diving coach at UNLV, Landon Marzullo will take over the same position at the University of Wisconsin.
"Through my conversations with both Landon and his colleagues in the diving community, it became clear that he was exactly what we were looking for," UW swimming and diving head coach Yuri Suguiyama said Friday. "His experience in developing conference champions and NCAA qualifiers, combined with his passion for coaching and ensuring an awesome student-athlete experience, make him the perfect fit for us. I'm excited for him to immediately impact our program at the conference and NCAA level, and for our student-athletes to have the opportunity to work with him.
Marzullo was named Western Athletic Conference Diving Coach of the Year in 2019 and mentored freshman Tazman Abramowicz to WAC titles in the men's 3-meter and platform events. Abramowicz became UNLV's first NCAA championships qualifier in men's diving in more than 30 years. In 2018, Marzullo helped Myka Fielding become the Rebels' first female NCAA qualifier in more than 20 years.
“I couldn’t be more excited to join the UW swimming and diving staff. It has always been a dream of mine to coach in the Big Ten, and I want to thank Yuri and the rest of the Badger staff for making this possible,” Marzullo said. “It is an exciting time for Wisconsin swimming and diving with the new facility coming this year. With this excellent staff and the overall support for the swimming and diving program, the sky is the limit for this team. I can’t wait to get right to work.”
On his way to becoming a 10-time All-American, including four first-team All-America finishes at the NCAA championships, Marzullo competed collegiately at Indiana and Florida State.