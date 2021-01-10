Kit Saunders Nordeen, 'pioneer' of Wisconsin Badgers women's sports, dies at 80

"She was easy to get along with but tenacious," said Bonner, who retired in 2017 after a 28-year career at the Wisconsin Alumni Association that culminated with her as president. "That combination of things just really helped her get things done without blowing everything up.

"She had a lot of allies on campus. There were people on campus that had known her for a long time because she had already been here in the department of physical education. In general, a lot of the university faculty were interested in UW moving ahead in Title IX and taking what had been women's recreation program, club sports and getting them going in athletics."

In 1983, Saunders Nordeen took over supervision of UW's 22 nonrevenue sports before returning to administration of women's sports in 1989.

"I'm proud to have played a part in developing a program from scratch," she said in 1990 when UW announced her retirement as associate athletic director, the post she took over in 1983. "It's been more of an evolution than anything else. It hasn't always been smooth but we've made great progress."

Born Sept. 25, 1940, in Teaneck, New Jersey, Katherine Saunders came to UW-Madison in 1964 to pursue a master's degree and worked as a teaching assistant in physical education. She also played for a Madison club field hockey team.