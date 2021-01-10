Kit Saunders Nordeen, 'pioneer' of Wisconsin Badgers women's sports, dies at 80

There was no one more critical to getting women's sports varsity status at the University of Wisconsin athletic department program than Kit Saunders Nordeen.
She was a central player in the 1973 push to elevate women's sports from club status at UW but that was neither the beginning nor the end of Saunders Nordeen's advocacy for women in athletics.
"She's the pioneer and we all, on her shoulders, moved on everything else," said Paula Bonner, a former associate of Saunders Nordeen and president of the Wisconsin Alumni Association. "It takes a big team but you've got to have somebody that starts it and moves it down the field."
Saunders Nordeen, who oversaw Badgers women's athletics after the UW Athletic Board approved varsity status in 1974, died Jan. 1 at age 80. She suffered from Alzheimer's disease, according to an obituary.
"She was the generator for all of it," said Tam Flarup, whom Saunders Nordeen hired in 1977 as UW's first full-time women's sports information director. "She became perhaps the single most important person in the advent of women's intercollegiate sports" at UW.
In an athletic department career that ran from 1974 to 1990, Saunders Nordeen initially was the first women's athletic director. Two years after the Educational Amendments of 1972, which in Title IX prohibited discrimination based on sex, UW added a 12-sport women's program with a $118,000 annual budget.
Getting to that point wasn't an easy process and it took persistence from Saunders Nordeen, said Flarup, a longtime friend. Advocates for women's sports had to fight battles for recognition and funding with those reluctant to cut budgets for existing men's sports.
"She worked with everyone," Flarup said. "She was very humble. She was very low-key, very smart. She was able to have people change their minds. She was persuasive that way."
A 1998 inductee into the UW Athletics Hall of Fame, she also received the athletic department's Pat O'Dea Award for meritorious service in 2007.
She was a member of the Madison Sports Hall of Fame's induction class in 1992.
The National Association of College Women Athletic Administrators presented her with its Lifetime Achievement Award in 2006.
"Kit Saunders Nordeen was nothing less than a pioneer in college athletics," UW athletic director Barry Alvarez said in a statement. "She was a tireless advocate for the implementation of Title IX and deserves credit for so much of the success of women's athletics at the University of Wisconsin. Thousands of women student-athletes have benefited from Kit's commitment to the advancement of equality. Her legacy will live on forever at Wisconsin."
In 1978, Saunders Nordeen and fellow UW administrator Otto Breitenbach elevated Bonner from a part-time administrative assistant to assistant women's athletic director.
"She was easy to get along with but tenacious," said Bonner, who retired in 2017 after a 28-year career at the Wisconsin Alumni Association that culminated with her as president. "That combination of things just really helped her get things done without blowing everything up.
"She had a lot of allies on campus. There were people on campus that had known her for a long time because she had already been here in the department of physical education. In general, a lot of the university faculty were interested in UW moving ahead in Title IX and taking what had been women's recreation program, club sports and getting them going in athletics."
In 1983, Saunders Nordeen took over supervision of UW's 22 nonrevenue sports before returning to administration of women's sports in 1989.
"I'm proud to have played a part in developing a program from scratch," she said in 1990 when UW announced her retirement as associate athletic director, the post she took over in 1983. "It's been more of an evolution than anything else. It hasn't always been smooth but we've made great progress."
Born Sept. 25, 1940, in Teaneck, New Jersey, Katherine Saunders came to UW-Madison in 1964 to pursue a master's degree and worked as a teaching assistant in physical education. She also played for a Madison club field hockey team.
She coached the UW women's tennis club team and became involved as an administrator with the Women's Recreation Association.
She served as president of the Wisconsin Women's Intercollegiate Athletic Conference in 1978-79 and earned the group's Distinguished Service Award in 1982. She also was commissioner of the six-state Midwest Association of Intercollegiate Athletics for Women from 1974 to 1977 and the first vice president of the Association of Intercollegiate Athletes for Women from 1979 to 1982.
Her husband, Dale "Buzz" Nordeen, died in 2019.
The Buzz and Kit Nordeen Endowed Scholarship Fund, established in 1990, supports the scholarship of a player on a Badgers women's sports team.
It was around the time of her retirement in 1990 that Saunders-Nordeen and Flarup sat in the upper balcony of the UW Field House for a Badgers volleyball match as the building filled to capacity.
A UW volleyball record 10,935 fans streamed in for a Nov. 30, 1990, match against Illinois.
"Both of us had tears in our eyes because it was the largest event for women's sports ever on campus," Flarup said. "We always thought it would be basketball but it ended up being volleyball the first big event. It was a very special moment."