Junior first baseman Kayla Konwent had three hits, including her 15th home run of the season, as the University of Wisconsin softball team beat Indiana 8-0 in a rule-shortened five-inning game on Sunday to complete a three-game sweep at Goodman Field.
Konwent’s solo shot started a three-run third inning for the Badgers (33-8, 10-5 Big Ten Conference) against the Hoosiers (31-18, 6-11). Ensuing runs came in on junior right fielder Caroline Hedgcock’s RBI single and senior left fielder Kelly Welsh’s bases-loaded walk.
Singles from junior second baseman Jordan Little, Welsh and Konwent along with one error and three walks contributed to the decisive five-run fifth inning.
Sophomore right-hander Haley Hestekin got the two-hit victory, striking out four.
Women’s golf
Senior Nat Zeng led the women to a ninth-place finish in the conference tournament, 15 strokes behind champion Ohio State.
Zeng shot a second-round 69 to finish at 1-over 145 and tied for 11th place, seven shots behind co-medalists Melati Putri of Purdue and Nikolette Schroeder of Ohio State. UW senior Tess Hackworthy (75-73—148) tied for 24th place.
Women’s tennis
Junior Christina Zordani’s three-set win at No. 6 singles secured a 4-3 triumph for the women (17-4, 9-2) against Nebraska (10-17, 2-9) at Nielsen Tennis Stadium.
Sophomore Anna Makarova, freshman Ava Markham and sophomore MaryAnn Rompf delivered the other singles wins for the second-place Badgers, who have a bye in Thursday’s first round of the conference tournament and will open play at 2 p.m. Friday in the quarterfinals against seventh-seeded Indiana or 10th-seeded Iowa in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Men’s tennis
Freshman Jared Pratt, freshman Lenard Soha and sophomore Robert Krill won singles matches, but the men (10-11, 4-7) lost 4-3 to Illinois (16-7, 10-1) at Nielsen Tennis Stadium.
The ninth-seeded men will open the conference tournament at 9 a.m. Thursday against eighth-seeded Minnesota at Ann Arbor, Michigan. The winner advances to Friday’s 9 a.m. quarterfinals against Ohio State, the top-ranked team in the nation.