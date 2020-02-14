Kaitlyn Menz tosses shutout to lead Badgers softball team
Senior right-hander Kaitlyn Menz tossed a three-hit shutout and the University of Wisconsin softball team beat Louisville 2-0 in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Friday in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

UW (5-1) scored both of its runs in the second inning. Sophomore second baseman Jolie Fish laid down a sacrifice bunt to score freshman pinch runner Alli Clark for the first run. Junior shortstop Lauren Foster followed with a fielder's choice that plated freshman third baseman Fiona Girardot.

Menz improved to 4-0 after striking out five and allowing one walk.

The Badgers will face Louisville (1-6) and North Carolina (4-3) on Saturday before wrapping up the tournament Sunday against the host Tar Heels.

