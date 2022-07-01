Jim Polzin: Shrewd power broker or backstabber? Both labels fit Big Ten in poaching Pac-12 teams

The partnership between the ACC, Big Ten and Pac-12, dubbed a “historic alliance” in a news release just under 10 months ago, turned out to be as flimsy as an alliance on “Survivor.”

The knife in the back in this case was delivered by Kevin Warren and the Big Ten, which announced it will expand to 16 teams in 2024 by poaching UCLA and USC from the Pac-12.

My jaw is still sore from it hitting the desk in front of me when the news broke early Thursday afternoon.

Wow. Whoa. Holy bleep.

It was just last August when these three power conferences joined arms in a show of force against the SEC, which had crippled the Big 12 by stealing Oklahoma and Texas. The whole alliance seemed loosely organized at the time and the three conference commissioners spoke a lot of words over a Zoom news conference that day without saying a whole lot.

Warren called it “a beautiful thing” and added that “to be able to get in the room now over these next couple weeks and months and start rolling up our sleeves and going to work to figure out how this will come together is exciting.”

So much for that.

How should you as University of Wisconsin fans feel about this seismic shift in college athletics? I’m not really sure, to be honest, because there’s a lot to process here and I’m not even sure how I feel quite yet.

There are positives and negatives. And if you’re a little nervous about what this all means, well, that’s a natural reaction as well. We’ve arrived at the one-year anniversary of the start of the name, image and likeness era. That development, combined with the NCAA’s decision to make it easier for student-athletes to transfer, has led to a lot of chaos in college sports.

That’s a lot of change and now comes another tremor that will significantly alter the landscape of college sports.

Let’s try to sort through how we’ve arrived at this point and what it all means.

Why is this happening?

This one is easy: Money.

The Pac-12 hasn’t been able to keep up with the other major conferences in the race to maximize media rights revenue. It handed out $344 million among its schools in the 2021 fiscal year, according to the Los Angeles Times; the Big Ten distributed $680 million.

That made USC start looking around for better options, much in the same way Oklahoma and Texas did in 2021.

The Big Ten is attractive to USC and UCLA because it’s in the process of negotiating its next media rights deal and some reports estimate that it’ll be able to fetch upwards of $1 billion per year. NBC, CBS, Turner, Apple and Amazon are expected among the bidders, joining current rights-holders Fox and ESPN, for a new deal that would start in 2023.

Adding the Los Angeles market would only make the Big Ten, which already has teams in the Chicago, greater New York and Washington D.C. markets, that much more attractive.

UW budgeted $58.2 million from the Big Ten in 2022-23, with $46.7 million of that coming from media rights. Those numbers will rise significantly once the Big Ten’s new deal is finalized.

Will Big Ten expansion stop here?

It’s unlikely that this will end with only UCLA and USC heading east. The remaining Pac-12 teams will be scrambling and programs such as Cal, Oregon, Stanford and Washington could be enticing options for the Big Ten. Maybe Colorado and Utah, too.

One possible scenario — perhaps the most likely one — is that the SEC and Big Ten both expand more and become two super-conferences with 20-plus teams apiece.

Notre Dame, which has hung on to its independent status during other realignment shifts, may finally be forced to join a conference and the Big Ten would make the most sense.

Another domino could be teams in the ACC jumping ship to join one of the two super-conferences, leaving programs such as Virginia, North Carolina and others as options for the Big Ten to consider.

What about the travel?

Yeah, that one gives me a headache.

It’s one thing for UCLA or USC to fly coast-to-coast for a Saturday football game. But what about, say, Rutgers playing a women’s basketball game in Los Angeles on a Wednesday night or non-revenue soccer teams dealing with the nightmares of commercial flights for a game on the opposite coast?

At a time when mental health issues are becoming more and more prevalent with student-athletes, is it really smart to add more missed time in the classroom and more time away from home to their plates?

Odd start times to games are already a pain for fans and this almost certainly will get worse with at least two teams in the West Coast and games spread across multiple media platforms.

On the flip side, UW has a large alumni base in Southern California and those fans will get more opportunities to watch the Badgers in person.

And, hey, at least the Badgers will be assured of playing in the Rose Bowl (OK, it’s the stadium, not the game) sometime in the relatively near future.

What about divisions?

This really brings a whole new meaning to Big Ten West, doesn’t it?

The reality is the Big Ten already was talking about doing away with divisions and the addition of UCLA and USC — and any other potential schools — likely won’t affect that move.

Scheduling with 14 teams was already difficult enough, so good luck trying to find a fair way to do it with 16 or more in the conference.

Whether you like it or not, respect it or not, this was the Big Ten’s way of trying to keep up with the SEC. College sports can be a dirty business and Warren, along with Big Ten presidents and chancellors, will have a hard time looking their counterparts from the remaining Pac-12 schools in the eye.

When the alliance was formed last August, one of the shocking things to come out of that news conference was how fragile the partnership appeared from the outside.

“There’s no signed contract,” Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff said at the time. “There’s an agreement among three gentlemen and there’s a commitment from 41 presidents and chancellors and 41 athletic directors to do what we say we’re going to do.

“If there’s any lack of specificity in the press release, it’s because we want to make sure we can deliver 100% of what we promised. So we’re aligned in how we want to approach this, but there’s no contract, there’s no signed document and there doesn’t need to be.”

Ten months later, that alliance is no more. All Thursday needed was the Pac-12’s torch getting snuffed out by “Survivor” host Jeff Probst while some dramatic music played in the background.

The tribe has spoken, and the Big Ten has made it clear it’s still a powerful player in this game.

Contact Jim Polzin at jpolzin@madison.com.

