Jim Polzin: Shrewd power broker or backstabber? Both labels fit Big Ten in poaching Pac-12 teams

The partnership between the ACC, Big Ten and Pac-12, dubbed a “historic alliance” in a news release just under 10 months ago, turned out to be as flimsy as an alliance on “Survivor.”
The knife in the back in this case was delivered by Kevin Warren and the Big Ten, which announced it will expand to 16 teams in 2024 by poaching UCLA and USC from the Pac-12.
My jaw is still sore from it hitting the desk in front of me when the news broke early Thursday afternoon.
Wow. Whoa. Holy bleep.
It was just last August when these three power conferences joined arms in a show of force against the SEC, which had crippled the Big 12 by stealing Oklahoma and Texas. The whole alliance seemed loosely organized at the time and the three conference commissioners spoke a lot of words over a Zoom news conference that day without saying a whole lot.
Warren called it “a beautiful thing” and added that “to be able to get in the room now over these next couple weeks and months and start rolling up our sleeves and going to work to figure out how this will come together is exciting.”
People are also reading…
So much for that.
How should you as University of Wisconsin fans feel about this seismic shift in college athletics? I’m not really sure, to be honest, because there’s a lot to process here and I’m not even sure how I feel quite yet.
There are positives and negatives. And if you’re a little nervous about what this all means, well, that’s a natural reaction as well. We’ve arrived at the one-year anniversary of the start of the name, image and likeness era. That development, combined with the NCAA’s decision to make it easier for student-athletes to transfer, has led to a lot of chaos in college sports.
That’s a lot of change and now comes another tremor that will significantly alter the landscape of college sports.
Let’s try to sort through how we’ve arrived at this point and what it all means.
Why is this happening?
This one is easy: Money.
The Pac-12 hasn’t been able to keep up with the other major conferences in the race to maximize media rights revenue. It handed out $344 million among its schools in the 2021 fiscal year, according to the Los Angeles Times; the Big Ten distributed $680 million.
That made USC start looking around for better options, much in the same way Oklahoma and Texas did in 2021.
The Big Ten is attractive to USC and UCLA because it’s in the process of negotiating its next media rights deal and some reports estimate that it’ll be able to fetch upwards of $1 billion per year. NBC, CBS, Turner, Apple and Amazon are expected among the bidders, joining current rights-holders Fox and ESPN, for a new deal that would start in 2023.
Adding the Los Angeles market would only make the Big Ten, which already has teams in the Chicago, greater New York and Washington D.C. markets, that much more attractive.
UW budgeted $58.2 million from the Big Ten in 2022-23, with $46.7 million of that coming from media rights. Those numbers will rise significantly once the Big Ten’s new deal is finalized.
Will Big Ten expansion stop here?
It’s unlikely that this will end with only UCLA and USC heading east. The remaining Pac-12 teams will be scrambling and programs such as Cal, Oregon, Stanford and Washington could be enticing options for the Big Ten. Maybe Colorado and Utah, too.
One possible scenario — perhaps the most likely one — is that the SEC and Big Ten both expand more and become two super-conferences with 20-plus teams apiece.
Notre Dame, which has hung on to its independent status during other realignment shifts, may finally be forced to join a conference and the Big Ten would make the most sense.
Another domino could be teams in the ACC jumping ship to join one of the two super-conferences, leaving programs such as Virginia, North Carolina and others as options for the Big Ten to consider.
What about the travel?
Yeah, that one gives me a headache.
It’s one thing for UCLA or USC to fly coast-to-coast for a Saturday football game. But what about, say, Rutgers playing a women’s basketball game in Los Angeles on a Wednesday night or non-revenue soccer teams dealing with the nightmares of commercial flights for a game on the opposite coast?
At a time when mental health issues are becoming more and more prevalent with student-athletes, is it really smart to add more missed time in the classroom and more time away from home to their plates?
Odd start times to games are already a pain for fans and this almost certainly will get worse with at least two teams in the West Coast and games spread across multiple media platforms.
On the flip side, UW has a large alumni base in Southern California and those fans will get more opportunities to watch the Badgers in person.
And, hey, at least the Badgers will be assured of playing in the Rose Bowl (OK, it’s the stadium, not the game) sometime in the relatively near future.
What about divisions?
This really brings a whole new meaning to Big Ten West, doesn’t it?
The reality is the Big Ten already was talking about doing away with divisions and the addition of UCLA and USC — and any other potential schools — likely won’t affect that move.
Scheduling with 14 teams was already difficult enough, so good luck trying to find a fair way to do it with 16 or more in the conference.
Whether you like it or not, respect it or not, this was the Big Ten’s way of trying to keep up with the SEC. College sports can be a dirty business and Warren, along with Big Ten presidents and chancellors, will have a hard time looking their counterparts from the remaining Pac-12 schools in the eye.
When the alliance was formed last August, one of the shocking things to come out of that news conference was how fragile the partnership appeared from the outside.
“There’s no signed contract,” Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff said at the time. “There’s an agreement among three gentlemen and there’s a commitment from 41 presidents and chancellors and 41 athletic directors to do what we say we’re going to do.
“If there’s any lack of specificity in the press release, it’s because we want to make sure we can deliver 100% of what we promised. So we’re aligned in how we want to approach this, but there’s no contract, there’s no signed document and there doesn’t need to be.”
Ten months later, that alliance is no more. All Thursday needed was the Pac-12’s torch getting snuffed out by “Survivor” host Jeff Probst while some dramatic music played in the background.
The tribe has spoken, and the Big Ten has made it clear it’s still a powerful player in this game.
Badgers fans divided over report of UCLA, USC joining the Big Ten
There's a thought
Pretty soon there with be an American College Football League and a National College Football League of paid “amateurs”, with a playoff and the champions facing in a “Super Bowl” championship.— Chris Davis (@cdavis20000) June 30, 2022
It's the end of the world ...
NLI and Conference Realignment will (already has?) destroy the NCAA as we have all known it.— Brian Denu (@BeloitSoccer) June 30, 2022
A long strange call
I just want Bill Walton calling a Wisconsin basketball game— Asher Low (@alow_33) June 30, 2022
Sorry, seat's taken
Love it especially if this spells the end for Rutgers and Maryland .— richard kalson (@rdk1212) June 30, 2022
Sea to shining sea
Having the New York AND LA markets. pic.twitter.com/vKE9COwVPt— Adam Hefty (@adamhefty) June 30, 2022
Never too early to start
I'm already complaining about having to stay up until 1 am for these road games— Chris Cesar (@Cesar_Chris) June 30, 2022
A number's game
Not a fan however $$$ talks. Four super conferences w 16 teams each. 2 divisions of 8. Magic number is 64. Perfect playoff numbers got 8 or 16 team playoff.— Ken Simmons (@KenSimm51368472) June 30, 2022
The jig is up
That the NCAA reallly needs to stop pretending— Cappelle (@adamcappellein6) June 30, 2022
Keep it movin'
Ahhhh…no. Hard pass.— PM Badger (@Oltedlou1) June 30, 2022
California teams would come in and think they are running things from day 1.
Treat other schools like they are rubes.
Let them rebuild their own Pac10/Pac12 whatever.
Trading up
Send them back Minnesota in return.— Wisconsin Nation (@Wisco___Nation) June 30, 2022
Circling the drain
It’s only about the money now. Big Ten football will never be the same. It’s been going downhill for years… might as well slide straight into the toilet now.— Jìm (@BBQinWIS_Jim) June 30, 2022
Early bird gets the win
9am kickoffs at the Rose Bowl sound rough— Andrew Miller (@heyapm) June 30, 2022
Into the unknown
I absolutely love it. It's not possible to go backwards in this new world, so this is making the best of the situation. Outside of UVa, these two are the best possibilities.— Brian Guilbeault (@badgerbri25) June 30, 2022
Dodging a bullet
Either get in front, or get blown out. SEC and Big Ten will be the two super conferences, and this is the death shot for the PAC 12. Next up will be Washington and Oregon.— Bill Goman (@WibadgerfanBill) June 30, 2022
Split decision
For football and basketball this is great. Travel is all chartered. I just am not seeing it workout for the nonrevenue sports .— Lowcountry Badger (@ryanb80) June 30, 2022
Actions speak loudest
Money first, students last. Not a fan.— Badger Steve 🧀🍺🦌 (@UW_Steve) June 30, 2022
Big Ten's history
Insane!!! Not a fan of this idea. Too disconnected to the historic roots of the B1G. The B1G will be coast to coast. Which means too much travel for athletes. Also don’t like what this does to historic Rose Bowl matchups.— Tim Young Eagle (@timyoungeagle) June 30, 2022
Don't stop now
Fits the academic and athletic profile, might as well add Washington and Colorado too then we are really cooking with gas— Mr. Cold Mizer (@awk7091) June 30, 2022
Building an empire
Big Fan! Expands media footprint! Rich get richer!— Charlie Stalle (@CStalle) June 30, 2022
What's not to like?
USC in Madison in the middle of November. And vice versa, im in.— Mike Smith (@SmithMJ7209) June 30, 2022
Swing and a miss
16 schools and only one without baseball— Joe Kuester (@JCKuest) June 30, 2022
Nothing lasts forever
Was meant— Bryan Michael Wolfe (@bryanmwolfe) June 30, 2022
Paying the price
Do they realize that means they’ll have to occasionally play Rutgers in cold weather?— J. Fishy (@freyfishy82) June 30, 2022
No argument here
June 30, 2022
Enough said
June 30, 2022
First things first
That Maryland to LA flight is just what those students need to succeed in the classroom during week days! Any school’s athletic program that tells you Academics is their main focus is lying to your face. Winning > Grades.— Sam Dekker (@dekker) June 30, 2022
(I don’t have an opinion either way) https://t.co/fcFRNS5kAy
A loss for words
June 30, 2022
Contact Jim Polzin at jpolzin@madison.com.