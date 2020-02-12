ITA men's indoor championships brings best NCAA tennis teams to Nielsen Tennis Stadium

While Nielsen Tennis Stadium hosted the ITA women's indoor team championship from 1988 to 2010 and again in 2016 and 2018, the men's edition has been away from Madison for 40 years.

Nielsen was the site of the inaugural February men's indoor event in 1973 and for three of the following four years before it moved to Cherokee Country Club in 1978 and 1979.

Ohio State, USC, Texas and North Carolina are the top four seeds this year. The bracketed tournament wraps up with the championship match at noon Monday.

As usual, the Badgers are a "win-by-committee group" this season, Westerman said. Senior Chase Colton and Elm Grove native Robert Krill, a junior, are two of the team's driving forces.

Krill earned UW's only singles victory Tuesday against USC at the No. 5 spot.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

What you need to know about the Wisconsin Badgers 2019 football season Review the University of Wisconsin 2019 football season, with players to watch and Big 10 stats comparison. Test your Badgers knowledge with the jersey number quiz!

"They're kind of our loud, emotional guys — those locker room glue guys that we're going to lean on heavily this week," Westerman said. "I think when the energy goes up, they do lead the way. But other guys need to not always wait for those two to lead the way emotionally and vocally."

All teams are guaranteed three dual matches at the ITA indoors, a preview of the road to May's NCAA championship.