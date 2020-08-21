Iowa becomes first from Big Ten to cut sports amid pandemic; Wisconsin Badgers not planning to follow

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The elimination of some sports at Big Ten Conference schools because of the financial fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic has begun, but cuts to the slate of University of Wisconsin athletic teams aren't being planned yet.

Iowa announced Friday that it will cut four programs — men's gymnastics, men's and women's swimming and diving and men's tennis — after the 2020-21 season.

In a staff meeting before that announcement Friday morning, UW athletic director Barry Alvarez and deputy athletic director Chris McIntosh suggested that another Big Ten school is considering a similar move to downsize its sports program in the coming weeks, according to sources.

Despite a projected drop in revenue similar to Iowa's for the 2020-21 school year, UW's senior staff members said during the virtual meeting that the Badgers aren't moving in the direction of eliminating sports, sources said.

UW will continue with a Work-Share program through the state that reduces employees' hours and allows them to file for a prorated share of unemployment benefits.