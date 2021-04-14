Immediately eligible: Transfer rule change imminent for college sports

The NCAA has been examining its rules regarding athletes who transfer seemingly forever. But three and a half years ago Sell was put in charge of a working group tasked with making substantive changes.

From that, the transfer portal was created and athletes no longer had to ask for permission to be released from their scholarships if they wanted to switch schools and receive financial aid. No longer could coaches stand in the way if a player wanted to leave or dictate where they could go.

Sell’s group considered the idea of lifting the year-in-residence rule, which forced athletes to sit out the year after transferring, but never quite got there.

“We walked right up to this question ... but the Rice Commission report (on college basketball) came out and they asked that no further action be taken on transfers at the time,” said Mid-American Conference Commissioner Jon Steinbrecher, who was part of the working group. “So boom, we walk up to the question and then we stop.”

Instead, the waiver process was tweaked to allow athletes to receive immediate eligibility by showing a hardship of some sort that necessitated the transfer. That led to problems.