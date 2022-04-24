How Wisconsin athletics got its budget back to pre-pandemic levels, with $148 million spending

The University of Wisconsin athletic department's budget for the next school year shows activity returning to a pre-pandemic normal.

UW is expecting to spend more than $148 million to operate in the 2022-23 fiscal year, nearly 15% higher than the current budget that had a "certain amount of conservatism" built in, CFO Adam Barnes said.

Another $27 million of spending is planned on capital projects at Camp Randall Stadium and the Kohl Center using donated funds next year. That takes the total spending plan to more than $175 million.

Barnes, the associate athletic director who manages UW's budget, told the Athletic Board on Friday that sponsorship revenue is getting back to where it was before the March 2020 start of the pandemic in some areas and exceeding it in others.

Licensing and merchandise payments also have been returning to the levels UW expected to see before spending patterns were disrupted.

"That's been a bright spot this year, coming back faster than we thought it might," Barnes said.

UW Athletics slashed spending and used furloughs, salary adjustments and job cuts to address revenue dropping during the pandemic. Revenue for the 2020-21 fiscal year was more than $60 million short of the pre-pandemic budget projection, largely due to no ticket sales while games were played in empty venues.

The department's cuts left it with a shortfall of nearly $20 million last year, which it covered with an interest-free, $20 million loan from central campus.

The Athletic Board on Friday unanimously approved the proposed 2022-23 budget that shows revenue of $148.091 million and expenses of $148.066 million.

More than 42% of the expenses are in salary and benefits for employees, a total that went past $60 million for the first time. Barnes said raises for football coaches played a role in the 12% increase over the 2021-22 budget.

"Adjustments like that are one major driver," he said. "The other is largely getting closer to being back to normal staffing levels."

UW also will spend more in debt service next year as it starts to repay the $20 million loan to campus and bonding for projects at UW's two biggest venues comes on line. A reworking of Camp Randall's south end zone for premium seating and club space is due to be finished by the start of the 2022 football season in September. Workers broke ground earlier this month on an addition to the Kohl Center that will expand space for academics, sports medicine and strength and conditioning.

Nearly 40% of UW's revenue comes from the Big Ten, and in 2022-23 that's expected to be $58.222 million. Most of that is from a media rights package that will direct $46.734 million to UW.

