How UW coaches approach international recruiting as a 'reverse study abroad' advantage

The University of Wisconsin volleyball team brought back a ton of memories from its 2019 trip to Europe, where it competed against club teams and went sightseeing in places such as Prague, Vienna, Venice and Rome.

UW coach Kelly Sheffield also left the trip with a connection to a player who one day would become Big Ten Freshman of the Year.

The Badgers played a Polish team while in Slovenia, and the guide with the Badgers asked after the match if there was anyone on the Polish team the Badgers would be interested in recruiting. Sheffield admits now that he barely watched the other team because he was so focused on his own.

But he told the guide one player did stand out. She was the youngest player on the team and only had been playing with the squad for a few months. The UW and Polish teams spent the rest of the evening together, and Sheffield saw up close more of that player’s personality.

Sheffield returned to Madison and set up a call with the girl and her parents. That’s how the Badgers landed Julia Orzol, who eventually signed with them and became an impact player in a historic season.

“We don’t win a national championship without her,” Sheffield said. “But it’s more than her athletic abilities. The conversations that she has enriched the rest of our players with how the life she has lived and how she’s able to communicate. It’s been fascinating.”

International players aren’t exclusive to UW’s volleyball team. All but five teams at UW have international players on their current roster, a trend seen at college athletic programs across the country.

Every coach has a different approach to recruiting international student-athletes, even if it’s the same sport. UW’s men’s hockey program tends to stick to Canada, Poland and Finland, while the women’s hockey program pursues Canadian players. But those coaches who have had success at it agree: It has enriched their teams in multiple ways.

“It gives your team a little different flavor of being able to have international students come into your lineup and be part of your program,” UW men’s hockey coach Tony Granato said. “It’s exciting from a coach’s standpoint.”

Enhancing everyone’s experience

Sheffield called it reverse study abroad. Student-athletes rarely get the opportunity to study abroad, but bringing international players onto a team allows American players to learn a new culture.

He said there was a conversation among the volleyball team about the conflict between Ukraine and Russia. Orzol shared how Poland was impacted by it, which offered a different view to many on the volleyball team.

“Some people from afar may roll their eyes and say, ‘Come on,’” Sheffield said. “No, it is real. I see it. I see it play out. I hear the conversations. I have conversations that enrich my life.

“So are we interested in having a team that is 100% international? Absolutely not. I don’t want 100% people from California or from 100% from North Carolina or whatever. If given a choice, I would like it to be different. I think you want a team as diverse as possible.”

There are athletes from five countries other than the U.S. — Spain, Iceland, Germany, Norway and Israel — on the men’s soccer team.

“I think a team is defined by me as a group of individuals who all share a common goal, but also coming from different backgrounds and different experiences that they can all help provide to a group of teammates that will influence them and allow them to grow as men and human beings and, of course, soccer players,” UW men’s soccer coach Neil Jones said. “I think that that only grows and enhances everyone’s experience.”

The women’s rowing team is adding its first African recruit this year when Tassneem Arafa, who is from Egypt, arrives in Madison. Rowing is more popular in other countries, so it’s important for UW coach Bebe Bryans to recruit internationally.

UW’s team is unique because it has so many walk-ons, and many of them never before have rowed. Women’s rowing gets 20 full scholarships to divide between its 84 rostered athletes, and a lot of that money goes toward international athletes.

“What we look for our blue-chip recruits to do for us is to teach those walk-ons how to be rowing racing athletes,” Bryans said. “It does play a big part in that because most of the internationals that we are bringing over have been on their national teams or have rowed at a very high level in their clubs. That’s going to really jump-start the experience of the walk-ons. They play a really important part mainly because of the experience that they bring.”

Overseas trips aren’t frequent

Sheffield spent the past week in Europe watching Orzol and new libero Gulce Guctekin compete with their national teams in the European championships.

The volleyball team has spent an average of $44,390 per year on recruiting over the 17 years spanning 2004 to 2021. It is one of the only UW programs that travels overseas to recruit on a semi-regular basis.

“We’re not making frequent trips overseas,” Sheffield said. “They’ve got to show the initial interest in us. It’s too time consuming and financially is just too much if you’re just going fishing everywhere, you have no leads whatsoever or no inclination of anybody having any, any interest. And so that just would not be a good use of time or resources to do that.”

He says the program keeps its eyes open and a lot of times it pays off. The Badgers wouldn’t have snagged Orzol if not for that 2019 trip.

It’s common for women’s rowing to take an international trip to see a world championship regatta. But Bryans said more often her and her staff find recruits because of the relationships they have with clubs around the world. Those contacts will point out someone who might be a good fit for the Badgers.

“Sometimes it’s a pipeline situation where we’ve had a kid from this club before, and our kids say, ‘Hey, you know my friend so and so really wants to talk to you. Do you want to talk to her?’” Bryans said. “And of course we do. So it’s all sorts of different ways like that. It’s more word of mouth and us getting out there looking through the results of international regattas even if we’re not there.”

UW men’s tennis coach Danny Westerman said he or a member of his staff will travel to Europe “multiple times” during the summer. They’ll attend national championships, European championships and make sure to visit any specific players they’re targeting.

“We have to be very mindful of the budget,” Westerman said. “Our job is also to get the best talent out there. Tennis, quite frankly, it’s just a lot more popular in Europe than it is here. And it’s a lot higher in the popularity chain.”

It’s about maximizing the trips overseas.

“I like to think that every time I’ve gone overseas to make a home visit, I feel confident that we’re in their top three,” Westerman said. “We’re not chasing players that we don’t feel like we’re in the top three with.”

Men’s hockey doesn’t travel to Europe for recruiting purposes, despite spending an average of $61,004 per year on recruiting expenses. Members of the coaching staff will travel to Canada at least a few times a year.

It also helps that many international hockey players play at a U.S. prep school or juniors. Granato said it’s not unusual for European players to come to the U.S. around age 15 or 16.

“It’s really hard for three coaches to find a way and to get over to another country to be able to recruit,” Granato said. “All the players that we’ve recruited have been recruited while they were in the United States. One other thing, too, (if) you go on a recruiting trip to Sweden or Finland, you’re missing part of your season. Because if you’re gonna recruit and watch those kids you’re gonna watch, you want to watch them in season. Our season is the same time as their season.”

Money isn’t holding back the women’s hockey program from traveling to Europe to recruit. But the Badgers have yet to see success recruiting there, so they stick to Canada. Coaches either will travel there or the program will bring players to Madison to visit.

“It’s not that you don’t want to save the budget, like we could go to Sweden, but there’s a difference of seeing a player in a tournament one time versus tracking a player over years,” UW women’s hockey assistant coach Jackie Crum said. “Instead of just seeing them one time, you want to do your due diligence and follow a player for a couple of years. It’s obviously easier to do that within North America than it would be in Europe.”

There are other teams that don’t see the need to travel. Men’s basketball relies on its connections rather than heading to Europe. Assistant coaches Joe Krabbenhoft and Dean Oliver have a surplus of European contacts after playing overseas. They also watch European championships and other international tournaments.

“It’s the same way you stay connected to connections here in the United States,” Krabbenhoft said. “You have different AAU coaches that you may have a relationship with. Different high school coaches that you either played for or know through relationships over the years. Same exact concept as it pertains to Europe.”

‘It’s not easy for them’

The men’s soccer team is two weeks from starting preseason practice. The team has an official start date of Aug. 8, but it likely won’t be at full capacity for another few days due to U.S. visa rules.

An international athlete can enter the United States no more than 30 days before the program start date listed on their documentation. That start date often is the first day of the semester.

The semester for UW starts Sept. 7, meaning the earliest new international athletes can come to Madison is Aug. 8.

The U.S.-based men’s soccer players and returning international players already will be on campus. Jones said his team has mentioned starting unofficial practices without coaches as early as Aug. 1.

Nils Vallotto, who is from Stavanger, Norway, and Tobias Stirl, who is from Dreiech, Germany, won’t be able to get to campus until Aug. 8. It might be longer if travel issues arise.

“Are they really going to be able to be ready physically and mentally, emotionally to train on the first day of the season?” Jones said. “Probably not, so that’s a little bit of a hurdle.”

It’s an issue all fall sports experience.

Orzol didn’t join the volleyball team until the first day of preseason last year. She already had missed a morning practice and had to handle the adjustment of living in the U.S. while also learning a new team.

But her teammates made that first day special. Sheffield was supposed to pick up Orzol alone, but the team decided it wanted to be a part of the greeting. The players and coaches piled into a trolley and went to the airport.

The team was out of eyesight when Sheffield greeted Orzol. The pair rounded the corner only for her new teammates to surprise her. It’s one of Sheffield’s favorite memories with Orzol.

But Orzol’s arrival also highlights a challenge international student-athletes face. There’s almost no time to adjust to life in a new country before the rigors of college athletics kicks in.

Jones knows from personal experience how hard it can be to adapt to living and playing in the U.S. He played at UC Santa Barbara after growing up in New Zealand.

“I think there is a bigger risk (recruiting internationally), but I do think there can be a bigger reward,” Jones said. “Which is why we have to do our research so much that we know it’s the right fit rather than hoping it’s right.”

It’s already challenging for student-athletes to visit home during the school year. It’s even more difficult when home is in a different country.

Men’s tennis players typically only get to go home twice during the year — summer and winter breaks. Since tennis is mostly a spring sport, players return to campus 10 days before classes begin, so their time over the holidays is shortened.

“I think adapting to the daily pressures of being a college athlete is maybe a little more challenging because they’re on their own and they can’t really connect with their parents or their friends as easily,” Westerman said. “… I know it’s not easy for them.”