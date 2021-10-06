How senior Maia Cella is keeping alive Wisconsin women's soccer's tradition of strong midfielders

The first person to celebrate with junior Emma Jaskaniec when she scored against Penn State last week was fellow midfielder Maia Cella.
Cella started at the center line behind a handful of teammates and sprinted to congratulate her teammate.
She’s not on the stat sheet often, but Cella is a driving force of the University of Wisconsin women’s soccer team. She leads the midfield, creates opportunities and is the one of the first people to cheer on her teammates.
The Badgers and coach Paula Wilkins are known for producing dominant midfielders. From the U.S. Women’s National Soccer team’s Rose Lavelle to Canadian Victoria Pickett, who plays for Kansas City’s National Women’s Soccer League team, Cella is just one in a long line of strong midfielders from UW and she’s taking advantage of a sixth year to help the program succeed.
All players received an extra year of eligibility due to COVID-19 hindering last season.
“I knew I wasn’t finished yet,” Cella said. “It didn’t feel like how I wanted it to end my career here. It also felt like the really right decision because I wanted more experience and more time with my teammates.”
The Badgers are 7-3-3 overall and 2-2-1 in Big Ten Conference play. They sit in seventh place, with their two most recent losses coming against 11th-place Penn State and second-place Purdue.
Cella has played in every game since she joined the team in 2017, has been named first-team All-Big Ten twice — last season and in 2019, when the Badgers won the Big Ten — and led the team in assists last season.
She is a dominant force at center midfielder who often works behind the scenes creating opportunities, though she is rarely the one who shoots on goal.
She’s been called “Wheels” by teammates and fans as a testament to her speed on the field. As a freshman she played outside midfielder, a position she never before had played. This challenge allowed her to work on speed and learn about positioning from a new perspective.
“I think it gives you an appreciation for keeping the ball and making sure you get it,” Cella said. “It gave me time to see different positions on the field and know that like that’s what I want to reward. I want to reward their runs.”
She spent her sophomore year outside as well but moved into the center during her junior season. Jaskaniec and Cella run the midfield together, with the former having an attacking presence and the latter more on the defensive side.
Jaskaniec said it’s been a great opportunity to learn from Cella while the two have been in this formation for just more than two years.
“The energy she brings is so contagious,” Jaskaniec said. “Like the will to win, that is something Maia brings day in and day out. There’s never a game or never a moment in the game when I come on and I don’t see her working her absolute hardest.”
Cella was the last person off the field at a practice early last week. She spent time helping goalkeeper Jordyn Bloomer gather the balls from the back of the net. When she finally was done she waited for Jaskaniec to be finished talking to the media so they could leave together.
“Her mentality, her attitude, what she does on the field, when you say she leads by example, it’s exactly what you would say about Maia Cella,” Wilkins said. “Her passion and all those things just generate energy for everybody else around her.”
Jaskaniec said one of her favorite Cella moments came Sept. 9 at UW-Milwaukee. The Badgers were getting a lot of teasing from the student section. It was loud and distracting, but Cella didn’t entertain them. The game went into overtime, and senior midfielder Natalie Viggiano scored the winning goal with less than 90 seconds left.
Cella didn’t head to the huddle to celebrate after the final whistle blew. She instead ran to the UWM student section and cuffed her hand around her ear in an “I can’t hear you’’ motion.” She then attempted to get them to cheer for UW, and her teammates had a good laugh about it all.
“She always makes us feel so appreciated,” Jaskaniec said. “Which is something really special and something that she brings in that is really unique. I think she might be one of the most excited people on the field.”