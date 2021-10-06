How senior Maia Cella is keeping alive Wisconsin women's soccer's tradition of strong midfielders

Cella has played in every game since she joined the team in 2017, has been named first-team All-Big Ten twice — last season and in 2019, when the Badgers won the Big Ten — and led the team in assists last season.

She is a dominant force at center midfielder who often works behind the scenes creating opportunities, though she is rarely the one who shoots on goal.

She’s been called “Wheels” by teammates and fans as a testament to her speed on the field. As a freshman she played outside midfielder, a position she never before had played. This challenge allowed her to work on speed and learn about positioning from a new perspective.

“I think it gives you an appreciation for keeping the ball and making sure you get it,” Cella said. “It gave me time to see different positions on the field and know that like that’s what I want to reward. I want to reward their runs.”

She spent her sophomore year outside as well but moved into the center during her junior season. Jaskaniec and Cella run the midfield together, with the former having an attacking presence and the latter more on the defensive side.

Jaskaniec said it’s been a great opportunity to learn from Cella while the two have been in this formation for just more than two years.