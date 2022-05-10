How Maddie Schwartz went from walk-on to staff ace for the Wisconsin softball team

Maddie Schwartz displayed an early "edge" as a true freshman, when the University of Wisconsin’s softball team faced No. 1 Oklahoma in the NCAA Tournament in 2019.

UW coach Yvette Healy used that term three times in describing Schwartz as she recalled one of her favorite memories about her pitcher, who was a backup that year but has evolved into the ace for Badgers the past two seasons.

“She's got her music going on for our BP (batting practice), so everybody's rocking out to Tupac, and I look at her water bottle and she taped a sign on it that said, "Sooner tears,'" Healy said last week. "So she's drinking out of this water bottle on national TV, on the ESPN game to knock off the No. 1 team in the country, and I was like, 'This girl's got an edge to her.’”

What exactly made Schwartz, a fan of 1990s hip-hop, including Nas, the late Notorious B.I.G. and Tupac Shakur, be so bold?

“I don’t know,” the senior said with a laugh last week. “I think this team, for me, has been so much fun because we just love each other so much and just have so many inside jokes and stuff. Softball is just such a fun game. … I think that is kind of what made me do it. That was my freshman year self. I was just happy to be here.”

Schwartz sat behind Kaitlyn Menz for her first two season before developing into UW’s dominant pitcher, a collected yet passionate player whenever she takes the field.

Her 2022 campaign shines light on her progress in Madison, finishing the regular season with a 22-10 record in 36 games, including 26 starts. Schwartz stands among the conference regular-season leaders heading into the Big Ten Tournament this week, ranking second in wins, fifth in innings pitched (187.1) and eighth in ERA (2.39). She also has pitched 16 complete games, which ties for fifth in the conference.

Ally Miklesh watched her roommate of four years grow, and the senior outfielder believes Schwartz now is a leader.

“Absolutely fearless, driven, hard-nosed," Miklesh said. "You see her very stoic face, but pointing at teammates, you know what's up.”

Schwartz recorded a 12-8 mark and 2.52 ERA in 22 Big Ten games this season. She claimed her first conference pitcher of the week honor last week after a stretch where she compiled a 2-1 record with two complete games against Penn State. That included taming the Nittany Lions in a 10-inning, one-hit shutout April 29.

UW (27-18, 12-11 Big Ten) enters the Big Ten Tournament on Wednesday on the heels of a six-game losing streak that dropped the Badgers to the No. 8 seed.

Schwartz allowed 23 runs (only 14 earned) over 17.2 innings against Michigan last weekend. But she remained steady and composed in the circle.

Schwartz faced adversity throughout, like when the right-hander worked out of a bases-loaded situation with one out in the second inning that produced no runs for the Wolverines on Saturday.

“She's a competitor,” Healy said after that 6-1 loss. “She wants the ball every time she goes out there, but she doesn't get sped up. ... She stayed under control and she just threw a great game.”

Graduate infielder Lauren Foster describes Schwartz as "fierce, not willing to give up."

Schwartz’s win total this season jumped substantially from 2021, when she finished 11-11 in 28 contests against Big Ten-only competition. Her ERA (2.23), WHIP (1.05) and opponents batting average (.237) last year were slightly better compared to this year’s work.

“Even our best years here, when we've been an NCAA team, you're about .500 or a little above in conference,” Healy said. “The conference is that good, and that makes you one of the top 64 teams in the country.”

Healy and the Badgers relied heavily on Schwartz to handle the majority of the pitching duties this season. She threw 61.4% of her team's total innings this season, including 77.9% of her team's innings in conference games.

"Every great pitcher, there's still a weekend that someone else kind of picks up the slack or carries that workload," Healy said. "And she's done it every single series herself, which makes it that much more incredible.”

Her coach and teammates have noticed a difference in her confidence level this season. They credit that for her successful against Big Ten foes this season, but the Chanhassen, Minnesota, native attributed her conference success to her defense.

"I'm a pitcher that keeps the ball low, so I roll a lot of ground balls, and I'm not totally relying on strikeouts either," Schwartz said. "So I think just having a strong defense, strong middle that can turn double plays, things like that, have made it so that I'm pretty competitive in our conference pitching-wise.”

Schwartz initially committed to UW as a walk-on, choosing to attend the same university as her great-grandfather and grandfather. She even recalls wearing Badgers cheerleader outfits for Halloween while growing up.

“Quickly after we committed her, we were able to get her scholarship money,” Healy said. “She became a scholarship kid before she ever walked on campus because we just saw her keep growing as a high school player. But I think it's such a cool story, that that's how coach (Barry) Alvarez built football.

“Finding those regional kids that were big Badger fans that were going to be these walk-ons that become all-state, all-conference, all-American, go on to play pro, and Maddie is one of those kids that should be in those same conversations with some of those players.”

