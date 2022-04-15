How good grades soon could mean extra cash for Wisconsin Badgers athletes

University of Wisconsin athletes soon could collect up to nearly $6,000 per year tied to their academic performance.

Whether the money will be based on graduation or basic success in the classroom is among the details still being worked out. A UW athletics official confirmed that the department intends to have a plan in place this school year.

A U.S. District Court judge ruled in 2020 that the NCAA could continue to limit awards for academic or graduation achievement but said they couldn't be lower than the NCAA cap on bonuses tied to athletic performance. The NCAA holds the line at $5,980 per player per year for athletic awards, which come in the form of rings, trophies and, in some cases, cash.

The NCAA argued before the U.S. Supreme Court last year that the ruling "would allow a school to pay players thousands of dollars each year for minimal achievements like maintaining a passing GPA." But it approved in 2020 a new rule allowing basketball and bowl subdivision football players to get academic-related bonuses and expanded it to all athletes last October.

ESPN reported last week that UW was the only Big Ten school planning to pay athletes the academic awards this year.

UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank said during her annual address to the Athletic Board on Jan. 28 that members should keep their eyes on the academic payments issue.

"That has generated a lot of conversations about how we pay that and how we don't," said Blank, who's leaving UW this summer to become president at Northwestern. "And the Big Ten has been, I think, quite clear that our concern is graduation and completion of students' academic requirements.

"And if you are going to pay this award — which is not mandatory — it should be paid either at the end of the year in recognition of the fact that a student-athlete has completed the year successfully, both academically as well as in the sport, or it should be paid as a graduation bonus."

Blank said the conference has left implementation up to the individual institutions. Five Big Ten schools told ESPN they were planning to pay players for their academic successes, just not this year.

Only 22 of 130 FBS-level schools were planning to pay out this year under the new rules, according to ESPN.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.