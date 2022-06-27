How a tough-love approach made Wisconsin men’s soccer coach Neil Jones a player favorite

When junior midfielder Tim Bielic heard that Neil Jones would be the next University of Wisconsin men’s soccer coach he was nervous, but excited.
Nervous because he had already played three years at UW and didn’t know how the transition would go. Excited because he was already familiar with Jones and knew he had a winning resume.
“He, right away, focused on building a very strong culture,” Bielic said. “He mentioned the importance of building relationships with one another, as well as building great relationships with the coaches. Soccer is a two-sided sport, you need to have good relationships with your teammates, as well as great connections with your coaches to get full transparency throughout the whole team.”
Jones was hired two months after former coach John Trask was let go, but he didn’t waste any time. He had a spring season to prepare for.
Jones came in and started making changes. He introduced more volunteer work, brought in alumni to talk to the program and even altered the flow of warmups.
The team will designate one player to create the warm up. A little jog, some challenges but in the middle of it all he’ll tell the players to get into groups of three, four or any number, really. Whoever didn’t get into a group has to do pushups, sit-ups or anything of the sort.
It’s a way to promote teamwork and communication before the ball is even introduced.
“It's just being competitive every single moment we are together,” Bielic said. “This can either be just like a team-building that we're doing or a drill at practice. Every single time we want to be together, we want to, obviously, have fun, but the goal is to be competitive.”
Any former player of Jones will tell you he’s the old school, tough coach who comes across a little mean and wants to win games no matter what.
But Jones will tell you that his favorite part of coaching is the relationships he’s made along the way.
The week before Jones coached the Loyola Chicago men’s soccer team in the 2019 Missouri Valley Conference Tournament, he attended former Ramblers coach Ray O’Connell’s funeral.
O’Connell was the first men’s soccer coach for Loyola. O’Connell and Jones are two of four coaches in the 41 years of Ramblers men’s soccer.
There were a ton of program alumni in attendance, so Jones took the opportunity to invite them to Loyola Soccer Park for the team’s semifinal and eventually championship matchup.
Missouri State was up 1-0, but the Ramblers tied the game with less than two minutes remaining. Neither team was able to score in overtime so they headed to penalty kicks.
Loyola Athletic Director Steven Watson stood next to former soccer player Mike Mulligan during the tense moments. Mulligan held rosary beads, stared up to the sky and prayed through all nine kicks.
As the winning penalty kick went in, Mulligan said, "This is for you, Ray.”
It’s one of Jones’ favorite moments for many reasons.
Loyola beat an undefeated team to advance to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2016. The biggest reason was because all of the people who gathered were there to revel in the victory.
“That's like the best part of the job,” Jones said. “I still talk to so many of my former players at Northwestern, at Santa Barbara, at Loyola. I maintain those friendships, I want to maintain those friendships because they had an impact on me as a person and I feel like hopefully I had an impact on them. Life's too short to forget about these people that come across your life.”
One thing Jones tells every player at the end of their careers is he wants to be invited to their wedding. It’s a big deal to him. If he gets invited to a former player’s wedding he knows he’s done a good job.
Former Loyola soccer player Elliot Collier isn’t married, but it’s a sentiment that’s stuck with the now San Antonio FC forward.
Collier was familiar with Jones before coming to play at Loyola — the pair are both from New Zealand. The familiarity helped with learning how to live in the United States.
Jones’ tough-love coaching style is something Collier described as “just like New Zealand,” which helped the adjustment even more. It was an environment he knew he thrived under.
“Hard work beats talent,” Collier said. “Ultimately you can't go anywhere without hard work. He worked us really hard, he was demanding so much of us, it brought us together and created something pretty special.”
Another former Loyola player, Jimmy Keefe, went to a Coldplay concert with Jones on May 29, but their relationship did not start that way.
Keefe used to think Jones didn’t like him because of one of the first conversations he had with Jones when he joined the team.
“He goes, ‘There are piano players and there are piano movers,’” Keefe recalled. “Piano movers are easily replaced and piano players aren't. You’re a piano and be the best piano mover that Loyola can have.”
It sucked to hear as an 18-year-old just starting school, but Keefe will be the first to tell you he wasn’t “All-American quality.”
The first time he truly felt like he’d cracked Jones’ shell was on a team trip to Peru after Keefe’s freshman year. The pair were traveling alone when Keefe — who was known as the team jokester — finally got Jones to laugh at one of his jokes.
It was following that trip that Keefe finally felt like he’d settled into a role on the team.
He’d eventually be Jones’ second hand when it came to relaying information with the team, being a sounding board for teammates and anything he could do to help better the team.
“The thing that I really liked about him is that he was so hard on you,” Keefe said. “I feel like he's treated everyone like he was some sort of a son. There'd be some times where you're like, ‘Man, you know, he can be so mean.’ But the second, an outsider comes in and tries to do something to one of his players (or) to his program, he will immediately just have your back. He's always had everyone's back. … He doesn't hate you. He's just hard on you.”
Aidan Megally was another. He wasn’t highly recruited coming out of high school, but Jones knew he wanted him. He started in four games as a freshman and quickly worked into a starting spot for the remainder of his time in a Loyola jersey.
Megally was part of the 2019 team that Jones is so fond of. He was the MVC Player of the Year that season and led the team in shots (73) and shots on goal (30).
“He wouldn't let me get complacent with where I was at,” Megally said. “Even when I felt like I was. I had a starting slot secure. It’s easy to drill into your head that there's no guarantees … if you're not performing, you're not going to play. That kind of constant competition like that inner competition within the team forces everyone else, every player on the team will be better.”
UW offered new challenges that appealed to him so he jumped at the chance to coach in the Big Ten. It’s not his first time in the league — he was an assistant coach at Northwestern from 2010-12.
It was also perfect timing for his family. His wife, an attorney, is already licensed in Wisconsin. His oldest child starts kindergarten in the fall.
He was hired at the beginning of the year and split time in Chicago and Madison. He’ll officially move in July.
Jones coached his first games during the Badgers’ spring campaign this season and they had their best performance during their hardest matchup against Forward Madison.
“I don't see myself changing as a coach, to be honest,” Jones said. “I feel like the recipe for success at Loyola is the same recipe that I'll use here. I think here I just have the ability to use better ingredients. It's a similar recipe of hard work, teamwork, team-first mentality. Achieving conference success as well as national success is the goal.”
