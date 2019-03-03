Wyatt Kalynuk was named the University of Wisconsin men's hockey most valuable player at the team's banquet Sunday.
The sophomore defenseman is tied for the team lead with 23 points as the Badgers enter the Big Ten Conference tournament with a quarterfinal series at Penn State starting Friday.
The Philadelphia Flyers draft pick took home the Spike Carlson/Chris Chelios Most Valuable Player award a day after the Badgers completed a series sweep of Michigan at the Kohl Center with a second straight overtime victory.
UW handed out 10 other awards at Sunday's banquet:
• The WHA-TV Jim Santulli 7th Man award to senior defenseman Peter Tischke.
• The Suter Family Unsung Hero award to sophomore center Tarek Baker.
• The Fenton Kelsey Jr./Mike Richter Most Competitive Award to sophomore defenseman Tyler Inamoto.
• The Dr. Joseph Coyne/Joe Pavelski Most Consistent award to freshman defenseman Ty Emberson.
• Ivan B. Williamson Scholastic Award was shared by Emberson and freshman center Mick Messner.
• The Otto Breitenbach/Curtis Joseph award for most improved player to freshman right wing Jack Gorniak.
• The Mark Johnson Rookie of the Year award to defenseman K'Andre Miller.
• The Jeff Sauer Award to senior defenseman Jake Bunz for being the team's "great guy."
• The Mel Ross Distinguished Service Award to UW director of development Keith May.
• The Gramps O'Sheridan Award for extraordinary service to the hockey program to long-time academic adviser Mary Weever-Klees.