Women's 3-on-3 event at NHL skills competition 'going to be wild,' former Wisconsin Badgers star Annie Pankowski says

When Annie Pankowski thinks of the NHL All-Star Game's 3-on-3 format, intensity is not the first word that comes to mind. It's mostly an exercise in showing off skills.

The former University of Wisconsin captain has no doubt that the women's 3-on-3 event that's debuting Friday during NHL All-Star Skills in St. Louis will feel a lot different.

"I think it's going to be wild, to be honest," said Pankowski, one of seven former Badgers players selected for the Elite Women's 3-on-3. "It's going to be back and forth, for sure, and it's going to be fast."

Having the U.S. play Canada in the 20-minute game adds some intrigue.

Pankowski, Brianna Decker, Hilary Knight and Alex Rigsby Cavallini were among the 10 U.S. players selected. So was Madison native Amanda Kessel. Former UW stars Ann-Renée Desbiens, Sarah Nurse and Blayre Turnbull were picked for the Canadian side.

"I don't think this is going to be any different from a U.S.-Canada series, 3-on-3 in overtime," Pankowski said. "This is what it's going to be like. I think it's going to be really intense and really have a fast pace."

It also is happening at an important — and divisive — time in women's hockey.