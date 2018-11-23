Try 3 months for $3
Badgers men's hockey team happy with effort in tie with Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Jack Berry made 37 saves for the University of Wisconsin, which went ahead with a Mick Messner second-period goal but couldn't hold on in a 1-1 tie with No. 14 Michigan on Friday at Yost Ice Arena. Adam Winborg tied the game in the third period, and Michigan's Josh Norris scored 33 seconds into the 3-on-3 overtime to secure the extra Big Ten Conference point.

Three stars

No. 3: Hayden Lavigne didn't have as much work as his UW counterpart, but the Michigan goalie stopped 20 shots to keep the Badgers at bay.

No. 2: Defenseman Wyatt Kalynuk had six of the Badgers' 23 shot blocks.

No. 1: Jack Berry's 37-save effort wasn't enough to net a victory for the Badgers.

Up next

The Badgers and the Wolverines wrap up the series at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

Pregame

The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team will have to do better on the penalty kill than it did at Yost Ice Arena last season when it plays against No. 14 Michigan on Friday (6:30 p.m., no TV, BTN Plus web stream, 1070 AM).

Michigan was 7-for-18 on the power play in four home games against the Badgers in 2017-18. The Wolverines are sixth in the country with the man advantage this season, while UW is 57th of 60 in penalty killing.

It'll be a different look for the Wolverines on the top line Friday, however. Left wing Jake Slaker is out with an illness and is day to day. The Badgers have the same lineup that they did in last Saturday's 3-1 loss at Ohio State.

Badgers (5-7, 1-3 Big Ten)

Forwards

Max Zimmer - Seamus Malone - Will Johnson

Jack Gorniak - Tarek Baker - Sean Dhooghe

Roman Ahcan - Dominick Mersch - Brock Caufield

Matthew Freytag - Mick Messner - Jarod Zirbel

Defensemen

Josh Ess - Peter Tischke

K'Andre Miller - Ty Emberson

Wyatt Kalynuk - Tyler Inamoto

Jesper Peltonen

Goaltenders

Jack Berry

Daniel Lebedeff

Johan Blomquist

Wolverines (6-5, 2-2)

Forwards

Brendan Warren - Josh Norris - Will Lockwood

Michael Pastujov - Nick Pastujov - Jack Becker

Dakota Raabe - Garrett Van Whye - Nolan Moyle

Jack Randl - Adam Winborg - Luke Morgan

Jack Olmstead

Defensemen

Quinn Hughes - Joseph Cecconi

Nick Blankenburg - Nicholas Boka

Griffin Luce - Luke Martin

Goaltenders

Hayden Lavigne

Strauss Mann

Jack Leavy

Todd D. Milewski covers Wisconsin Badgers men's hockey and the UW Athletic Department for the Wisconsin State Journal.

