ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Jack Berry made 37 saves for the University of Wisconsin, which went ahead with a Mick Messner second-period goal but couldn't hold on in a 1-1 tie with No. 14 Michigan on Friday at Yost Ice Arena. Adam Winborg tied the game in the third period, and Michigan's Josh Norris scored 33 seconds into the 3-on-3 overtime to secure the extra Big Ten Conference point.
Three stars
No. 3: Hayden Lavigne didn't have as much work as his UW counterpart, but the Michigan goalie stopped 20 shots to keep the Badgers at bay.
No. 2: Defenseman Wyatt Kalynuk had six of the Badgers' 23 shot blocks.
No. 1: Jack Berry's 37-save effort wasn't enough to net a victory for the Badgers.
Up next
The Badgers and the Wolverines wrap up the series at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
Pregame
The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team will have to do better on the penalty kill than it did at Yost Ice Arena last season when it plays against No. 14 Michigan on Friday (6:30 p.m., no TV, BTN Plus web stream, 1070 AM).
Michigan was 7-for-18 on the power play in four home games against the Badgers in 2017-18. The Wolverines are sixth in the country with the man advantage this season, while UW is 57th of 60 in penalty killing.
It'll be a different look for the Wolverines on the top line Friday, however. Left wing Jake Slaker is out with an illness and is day to day. The Badgers have the same lineup that they did in last Saturday's 3-1 loss at Ohio State.
Badgers (5-7, 1-3 Big Ten)
Forwards
Max Zimmer - Seamus Malone - Will Johnson
Jack Gorniak - Tarek Baker - Sean Dhooghe
Roman Ahcan - Dominick Mersch - Brock Caufield
Matthew Freytag - Mick Messner - Jarod Zirbel
Defensemen
Josh Ess - Peter Tischke
K'Andre Miller - Ty Emberson
Wyatt Kalynuk - Tyler Inamoto
Jesper Peltonen
Goaltenders
Jack Berry
Daniel Lebedeff
Johan Blomquist
Wolverines (6-5, 2-2)
Forwards
Brendan Warren - Josh Norris - Will Lockwood
Michael Pastujov - Nick Pastujov - Jack Becker
Dakota Raabe - Garrett Van Whye - Nolan Moyle
Jack Randl - Adam Winborg - Luke Morgan
Jack Olmstead
Defensemen
Quinn Hughes - Joseph Cecconi
Nick Blankenburg - Nicholas Boka
Griffin Luce - Luke Martin
Goaltenders
Hayden Lavigne
Strauss Mann
Jack Leavy