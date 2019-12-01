Luke Morgan scored a short-handed goal in the second period and added an assist as Michigan won at the Kohl Center for the first time in nine tries, defeating the 19th-ranked University of Wisconsin men's hockey team 3-1 on Sunday.
Three stars
No. 3: Daniel Lebedeff made 40 saves for the Badgers.
No. 2: Strauss Mann had less work to do than his counterpart, but he stopped 28 of 29 shots.
No. 1: Morgan's first goal of the season was a big one.
Up next
The Badgers close the first half of the season with games at Michigan State on Friday and Saturday.
Pregame
The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team takes its second crack at its first Big Ten Conference sweep of the season when it hosts Michigan on Sunday at the Kohl Center (4 p.m., BTN, FoxSports.com, 1070 AM).
The 19th-ranked Badgers opened the series by rallying for a 3-2 victory on Saturday. They won one other Big Ten series opener this season, against Notre Dame on Nov. 15. But the Irish scored a 5-4 overtime victory the next night.
UW made some changes to its fourth line for Sunday's game, bringing in Jack Gorniak and Brock Caufield to replace Max Zimmer and Dominick Mersch. Michigan is again without leading scorer Johnny Beecher due to injury.
See the full lineups below the live blog.
Badgers (7-7-1, 2-4-1-1 Big Ten)
Forwards
Roman Ahcan - Alex Turcotte - Sean Dhooghe
Linus Weissbach - Dylan Holloway - Cole Caufield
Tarek Baker - Ty Pelton-Byce - Owen Lindmark
Jack Gorniak - Brock Caufield - Ryder Donovan
Mick Messner
Defensemen
Wyatt Kalynuk - Ty Emberson
K'Andre Miller - Mike Vorlicky
Josh Ess - Tyler Inamoto
Jesper Peltonen
Goaltenders
Daniel Lebedeff
Jack Berry
Johan Blomquist
Wolverines (4-9-2, 0-6-1-0)
Forwards
Jake Slaker - Jimmy Lambert - Will Lockwood
Jacob Hayhurst - Garrett Van Wyhe - Nolan Moyle
Michael Pastujov - Nick Pastujov - Nick Granowicz
Dakota Raabe - Luke Morgan - Eric Ciccolini
Adam Winborg
Defensemen
Cam York - Luke Martin
Griffin Luce - Nick Blankenburg
Jack Summers - Keaton Pehrson
Goaltenders
Hayden Lavigne
Strauss Mann
Jack Leavy
Officials
Referees: David Marcotte, Barry Pochmara
Linesmen: Johnathan Morrison, Bill Hancock