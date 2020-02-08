Wolverines 5, Badgers 3: Quick wrapup and three stars from the Wisconsin men's hockey loss at Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Strauss Mann made 39 saves, the last on Max Zimmer's one-timer try to tie the game in the final minute, and Michigan completed a sweep of the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team with a 5-3 victory Saturday at Yost Ice Arena. The Badgers lost their fifth straight.

Three stars

No. 3: Zimmer scored for the second straight game.

No. 2: Defenseman Jack Summers had a goal and an assist for Michigan.

No. 1: Mann held off the Badgers' late rally.

Up next

The Badgers host Penn State on Friday and Saturday.

Pregame

Goaltender Daniel Lebedeff and the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team get a shot at redemption when the Badgers play Michigan at Yost Ice Arena on Saturday (6:30 p.m., BTN+ subscription stream, 1310 AM).