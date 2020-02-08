Wolverines 5, Badgers 3: Quick wrapup and three stars from the Wisconsin men's hockey loss at Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Strauss Mann made 39 saves, the last on Max Zimmer's one-timer try to tie the game in the final minute, and Michigan completed a sweep of the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team with a 5-3 victory Saturday at Yost Ice Arena. The Badgers lost their fifth straight.
Three stars
No. 3: Zimmer scored for the second straight game.
No. 2: Defenseman Jack Summers had a goal and an assist for Michigan.
No. 1: Mann held off the Badgers' late rally.
Up next
The Badgers host Penn State on Friday and Saturday.
Pregame
Goaltender Daniel Lebedeff and the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team get a shot at redemption when the Badgers play Michigan at Yost Ice Arena on Saturday (6:30 p.m., BTN+ subscription stream, 1310 AM).
Lebedeff was pulled from the Badgers' 8-4 loss on Friday after allowing five goals on 26 shots in just shy of two periods. He hasn't finished each of his last two starts and three of his last five.
Entering the final game of the series, the Badgers have allowed 4.22 goals per game since Christmas, which ranks 58th of 60 teams nationally.
UW freshman defenseman Mike Vorlicky is out after suffering what appeared to be a right shoulder injury in the first period Friday. Jesper Peltonen went into Vorlicky's spot alongside K'Andre Miller on the line chart.
See the full lineups below the live blog.
Badgers (10-16-1, 5-13-1-1)
Forwards
Max Zimmer - Ty Pelton-Byce - Cole Caufield
Dylan Holloway - Tarek Baker - Sean Dhooghe
Linus Weissbach - Owen Lindmark - Ryder Donovan
Jack Gorniak - Dominick Mersch - Brock Caufield
Jason Dhooghe
Defensemen
Wyatt Kalynuk - Ty Emberson
K'Andre Miller - Jesper Peltonen
Josh Ess - Tyler Inamoto
Goaltenders
Daniel Lebedeff
Johan Blomquist
Wolverines (12-12-3, 7-8-2-1)
Forwards
Jake Slaker - Jimmy Lambert - Nick Granowicz
Jacob Hayhurst - Johnny Beecher - Will Lockwood
Dakota Raabe - Garrett Van Wyhe - Luke Morgan
Emil Öhrwall - Nick Pastujov - Jack Becker
Eric Ciccolini
Defensemen
Cam York - Luke Martin
Griffin Luce - Nick Blankenburg
Jack Summers - Keaton Pehrson
Goaltenders
Strauss Mann
Hayden Lavigne
Jack Leavy
Officials
Referees: Cameron Lynch and Brett Sheva
Linesmen: Sam Shikowsky and Nicholas Bradshaw