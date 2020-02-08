You are the owner of this article.
Wolverines 5, Badgers 3: Quick wrapup and three stars from the Wisconsin men's hockey loss at Michigan
UW MEN'S HOCKEY

Wolverines 5, Badgers 3: Quick wrapup and three stars from the Wisconsin men's hockey loss at Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Strauss Mann made 39 saves, the last on Max Zimmer's one-timer try to tie the game in the final minute, and Michigan completed a sweep of the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team with a 5-3 victory Saturday at Yost Ice Arena. The Badgers lost their fifth straight.

Three stars

No. 3: Zimmer scored for the second straight game.

No. 2: Defenseman Jack Summers had a goal and an assist for Michigan.

No. 1: Mann held off the Badgers' late rally.

Up next

The Badgers host Penn State on Friday and Saturday.

Pregame

Goaltender Daniel Lebedeff and the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team get a shot at redemption when the Badgers play Michigan at Yost Ice Arena on Saturday (6:30 p.m., BTN+ subscription stream, 1310 AM).

Lebedeff was pulled from the Badgers' 8-4 loss on Friday after allowing five goals on 26 shots in just shy of two periods. He hasn't finished each of his last two starts and three of his last five.

Entering the final game of the series, the Badgers have allowed 4.22 goals per game since Christmas, which ranks 58th of 60 teams nationally.

UW freshman defenseman Mike Vorlicky is out after suffering what appeared to be a right shoulder injury in the first period Friday. Jesper Peltonen went into Vorlicky's spot alongside K'Andre Miller on the line chart.

See the full lineups below the live blog.

Badgers (10-16-1, 5-13-1-1)

Forwards

Max Zimmer - Ty Pelton-Byce - Cole Caufield

Dylan Holloway - Tarek Baker - Sean Dhooghe

Linus Weissbach - Owen Lindmark - Ryder Donovan

Jack Gorniak - Dominick Mersch - Brock Caufield

Jason Dhooghe

Defensemen

Wyatt Kalynuk - Ty Emberson

K'Andre Miller - Jesper Peltonen

Josh Ess - Tyler Inamoto

Goaltenders

Daniel Lebedeff

Johan Blomquist

Wolverines (12-12-3, 7-8-2-1)

Forwards

Jake Slaker - Jimmy Lambert - Nick Granowicz

Jacob Hayhurst - Johnny Beecher - Will Lockwood

Dakota Raabe - Garrett Van Wyhe - Luke Morgan

Emil Öhrwall - Nick Pastujov - Jack Becker

Eric Ciccolini

Defensemen

Cam York - Luke Martin

Griffin Luce - Nick Blankenburg

Jack Summers - Keaton Pehrson

Goaltenders

Strauss Mann

Hayden Lavigne

Jack Leavy

Officials

Referees: Cameron Lynch and Brett Sheva

Linesmen: Sam Shikowsky and Nicholas Bradshaw

