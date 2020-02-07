Wolverines 8, Badgers 4: Quick wrapup and three stars from the Badgers men's hockey loss at Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Freshman Nick Granowicz scored three times, Jake Slaker had a goal and three assists, and Michigan held off three charges by the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team before running away with an 8-4 victory on Friday at Yost Ice Arena.

Three stars

No. 3: Jimmy Lambert had a goal and two assists, scoring in the final minute of the second period to extend the Wolverines' lead to two.

No. 2: Slaker's four-point night was outshined only by his linemate.

No. 1: Granowicz recorded his first collegiate hat trick, giving Michigan the lead once and extending the advantage to two twice.

Up next

The Badgers and the Wolverines finish the series at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

Pregame

The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team will try to avoid matching its longest losing streak of the season when it opens a Big Ten Conference series against Michigan on Friday at Yost Ice Arena (5 p.m., BTN, 1310 AM).

The Badgers have lost three in a row; they lost the final three games of the first half this season and their first game of 2020.